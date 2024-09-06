Manual Car Charger Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Manual Car Charger Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Manual Car Charger Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The manual car charger market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.56 billion in 2023 to $9.89 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing automobile ownership, development of the automotive industry, increasing focus on vehicle maintenance, rapid urbanization, and the increasing number of public and private charging stations.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Manual Car Charger Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The manual car charger market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $11.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growth of electric vehicles (EVs), increased vehicle electrification, rising fuel prices, and operating costs, the rise of ride-sharing and fleet services, and the expansion of e-commerce and online sales channels.

Growth Driver Of The Manual Car Charger Market

The rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to propel the growth of the manual car charger market going forward. Electric vehicles (EVs) refer to vehicles that are powered entirely or primarily by electric motors and batteries instead of internal combustion engines that use fossil fuels. The demand for electric vehicles is growing due to people's awareness of environmental issues, improvements in battery technology, government incentives, and rising fuel prices. Manual car chargers allow EV owners to charge their cars at home or public stations, making charging the battery for daily use and longer trips easy.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Manual Car Charger Market Growth?

Key players in the manual car charger market include Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Schumacher Electric Corporation, CTEK Sweden AB, Midtronics Inc., The NOCO Company, DEWALT, Associated Equipment, Clore Automotive, CRAFTSMAN, Battery Tender, DieHard, Motopower, Ampeak, Verilux, GOOLOO, Clarke, Vector, Foxsur, Foval, REHTRAD, TOPDON Incorporated.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Manual Car Charger Market Share And Analysis?

Major companies operating in the manual car charger market are focused on developing innovative products, such as controller chargers, to meet the growing demand for convenient and efficient charging solutions. A controlled battery charger, also known as a smart or intelligent charger, is a device designed to charge batteries while monitoring and controlling the charging process.

How Is The Global Manual Car Charger Market Segmented?

1) By Charging Type: On-Board Chargers, Off-Board Chargers

2) By Vehicle Type: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

3) By End-User: Residential, Commercial

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Manual Car Charger Market

North America was the largest region in the manual car charger market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the manual car charger market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Manual Car Charger Market Definition

Manual car chargers are portable devices designed to recharge a car battery manually, often using hand cranks or other manual mechanisms. It consists of cables with clamps that connect to the car battery terminals, allowing electrical current from another power source (such as another vehicle's battery or a portable power pack) to flow into the car battery, providing enough charge to start the engine.

Manual Car Charger Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global manual car charger market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Manual Car Charger Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on manual car charger market size, manual car charger market drivers and trends, manual car charger market major players, manual car charger competitors' revenues, manual car charger market positioning, and manual car charger market growth across geographies. The manual car charger market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

