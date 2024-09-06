RCI Banque: ‘’3Rd Supplement To The 2023 Base Prospectus EMTN’’
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) September 6th, 2024
RCI Banque: ''3 rd Supplement to the 2023 Base Prospectus EMTN''
A third supplement to RCI Banque Base Prospectus, dated December 21th, 2023 is now available on the Mobilize financial Services website
Attachment
RCI Banque - Third Supplement to 2023 Base Prospectus (Final - 24-389)(10294966429.1)
