Pastor Eric Readon Launches Youth And Community Mentorship Program At New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Local Law Enforcement Involvement Education

Pastor Eric Readon and Birdman

Pastor Eric Readon launches a mentorship program with law enforcement and rap icons to guide at-risk youth in Miami Gardens toward positive change.

- Pastor Eric ReadonMIAMI GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pastor Eric Readon, leader of New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church, is proud to announce the launch of a groundbreaking Youth and Community Mentorship Program aimed at guiding at-risk youth in Miami Gardens toward positive life choices.The program, which brings together local law enforcement and influential rap artists, seeks to create a safe and supportive environment where young people can find mentorship, faith, and a path away from crime.Recognizing the unique challenges faced by many at-risk youth, Pastor Readon's new initiative focuses on building relationships, providing guidance, and offering positive role models from both the local community and the entertainment industry.Through this innovative program, young people will have access to mentorship from law enforcement officers, who will share their insights on law, justice, and community, as well as prominent figures in the rap industry, who can connect with youth on a cultural level.Key Components of the Mentorship Program:- Law Enforcement Partnership: Pastor Readon has collaborated with Miami Gardens' law enforcement to lead discussions, share real-world experiences, and foster trust between at-risk youth and officers. This relationship-building is designed to reduce fear and create understanding between young people and the police force.- Rap Icon Participation: Recognizing the cultural significance of rap music among today's youth, Pastor Readon has also secured partnerships with well-known rap artists who will share their personal journeys, discuss their own paths away from crime, and encourage young people to channel their talents in positive ways. These artists will participate in church-hosted events and one-on-one mentoring sessions.- Christ-Centered Environment: At the core of the mentorship program is a focus on faith and personal development. The program encourages participants to find strength and guidance in the teachings of Christ, helping them cultivate a moral compass, self-discipline, and hope for a brighter future.- Community Engagement: The program will extend beyond the church walls, involving local businesses, schools, and community leaders in providing opportunities for education, employment, and personal growth.Quote from Pastor Eric Readon:“We are committed to reaching out to our at-risk youth, providing them with guidance, mentorship, and faith-based support that can make a real difference in their lives. By partnering with law enforcement and rap icons, we are creating a unique program that speaks directly to their needs and offers them a positive path forward.” – Pastor Eric ReadonAbout New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church:New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church has long been a cornerstone of the Miami Gardens community, known for its focus on spiritual growth, social outreach, and community support. Under the leadership of Pastor Eric Readon, the church has developed several programs designed to assist individuals and families, from youth mentorship and job training to food drives and housing assistance. The church strives to serve as a beacon of hope, guiding people toward a life of purpose, faith, and fulfillment.New Youth and Community Mentorship Program Goals:- Reduce Youth Crime: By addressing the root causes of at-risk behavior, the program aims to lower crime rates among youth in Miami Gardens.- Build Trust with Law Enforcement: The initiative will help foster mutual respect and understanding between youth and law enforcement, breaking down barriers and reducing tensions.- Provide Positive Role Models: Rap icons and law enforcement figures will serve as relatable, positive role models who have overcome their own challenges and can offer valuable life lessons.- Encourage Faith-Based Living: Through the teachings of Christ, the program encourages participants to lead meaningful, crime-free lives that contribute positively to their community.About New Beginning Missionary Baptist ChurchNew Beginning Missionary Baptist Church has been a pillar of the Miami Gardens community for over two decades, providing spiritual leadership and community support under the guidance of Pastor Eric Readon. The church is dedicated to serving the needs of the community through a variety of outreach programs, including youth mentoring, job training, food and housing assistance, and spiritual education. Pastor Readon and the church are committed to helping individuals lead meaningful, faith-based lives, fostering unity, and contributing to the growth and well-being of Miami Gardens.

Pastor Eric Readon

New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.