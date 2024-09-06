Compass UOL To Showcase AWS Cutting-Edge Technology As American Manufacturers' Advantage At IMTS 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass

UOL, part of AI/R Group, in partnership with AWS, is debuting as a master sponsor at the International Show (IMTS) 2024 on September 9-14 at McCormick Place, Chicago. The event will gather over 85,000 insiders from around the globe to explore the latest innovations in manufacturing technology.

Compass UOL will showcase how generative AI is transforming the manufacturing sector by making business intelligence an integral part of manufacturing operations. Compass UOL will highlight its expertise in helping manufacturers streamline operations, reduce chaos, and deliver value even in the most complex environments.

Key solutions that Compass UOL will showcase include:



AI Cockpit : Compass UOL's software engineering suite uses generative AI to speed up the entire software development life cycle.

XR Manufacturing Training : Extended reality (XR) transforms manufacturing training methods through interactive experiences.

Machine Learning Asset Repository : Effective data governance enables manufacturers to navigate regulatory complexities.

HECHO : Chatbot and voice bot curation platform brings together metrics and functionalities, integrating with frameworks such as Amazon Lex.

Rapid Creation and Customization of Data Platforms : Custom accelerator that provides actionable insights such as demand prediction and supplier management. SmythOS : Offers manufacturers enhanced safety and accountability when bringing Gen AI to the production line.

Kimberley Hagerty, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Compass UOL, will engage with attendees at IMTS 2024. "I am just as excited as you are to be your guide and to give you a behind-the-scenes look at how generative AI is reshaping the manufacturing and supply chain industry," said Hagerty.

Please drop by Booth #236157 to visit Compass UOL at IMTS 2024.



About AI/R Group

Headquartered in California's technological hub, AI/R Group is an AI Revolution initiative of the six AI powerhouses and digital services companies Avenue Code, Compass UOL, Edgy, Everymind, Invillia, and WEBJUMP. Together, they're revolutionizing tech consultancy and digital services by leveraging data, AI, and Gen AI to deliver innovation and guide industries and leading brands into their AI transformation journeys, connecting robust technologies and initiatives, over 5,000 certified experts, AI-enhanced talents, and R&D to develop cutting-edge platforms that improve business outcomes and people's lives. AI/R Group is about AI-powered innovation. A revolution that's in the air we breathe.

