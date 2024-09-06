Blanchard® Wins Bronze Stevie® Award In 2024 International Business Awards®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Blanchard ®, a global pioneer in leadership development, consulting, and coaching for more than 40

years, was named the winner of the Bronze Stevie® Award in the Human Resources Department of the Year category in The 21st Annual International Business Awards®.

The HR team at Blanchard, rebranded to the People and Culture team, won the award by transforming key aspects of the human experience for every individual in the organization. They implemented a rewards and recognition to give added visibility to individuals, developed a performance alignment process to improve communication between managers and direct reports, and created the Relentless Pursuit Road Map to provide individual development plans for people at all levels. They also hired and onboarded a record number of employees while maintaining a turnover rate of less than 7

percent.

Kristin Brookins Costello, COO, said, "We take pride in the positive influence we've had on our corporate culture at Blanchard. We know that anything we can do to improve the performance and engagement of our employees has a positive impact on our customer experience. It is an honor to win this award, and we are inspired to not only sustain, but elevate the culture we have created."

As one judge commented, "Their initiatives significantly improved employee engagement, retention, and satisfaction, indicating a profound positive influence on the company culture. The addition of Wellness Days to promote work–life balance and the creation of individual development plans through the Relentless Pursuit Road Map reflect the team's commitment to employee well-being and growth. These initiatives not only address immediate concerns such as burnout, but also support long-term career development."

