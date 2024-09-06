عربي


Mcrae Industries, Inc. Dividend Declared


9/6/2024 12:01:11 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets: MCRAA and MCRAB) declared a dividend of $.14 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on October 3, 2024 to shareholders of record on September 19, 2024.

SOURCE McRae Industries, Inc.

