Myerstown Sheds & Fencing Joins Shedhub: Expanding Access To Sheds And Backyard Structures To Myerstown, PA

MYERSTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Myerstown Sheds & Fencing , a provider of sheds, garages, fencing, and backyard structures, has joined ShedHub , an marketplace for sheds and portable buildings. Myerstown, PA residents and the surrounding areas can now view and purchase Myerstown Sheds & Fencing products and offerings in ShedHub's platform.

Myerstown Sheds & Fencing has an extensive range of products, including 9 Wood Sheds styles, 29 Vinyl Shed styles, 8 Board and Batten styles, and 2 Studio shed styles. Aside from choosing from these models, customers can also customize their shed in terms of size, color, and materials. In addition to sheds, Myerstown also sells garages, backyard structures, playsets, outdoor furniture, pet shelters, and fencing and railings.

The company also offers a variety of services, including site preparation and delivery, and on-site construction services, allowing for the installation of larger buildings or those that cannot be delivered fully assembled.

To make purchasing more accessible, Myerstown Sheds & Fencing has partnered with Hearth to present affordable payment options. If approved, funding can be received from one of Hearth's lending partners in just a few days, with some cases seeing funds deposited within 24 hours.

Hearth's financing options come with fixed monthly payments, so customers know their exact payment upfront, and there are no penalties for pre-payment, providing flexibility and predictability.

Through joining ShedHub, Myerstown Sheds & Fencing is making its product lineup more accessible to a broader audience. ShedHub's online platform allows customers to easily browse Myerstown's offerings, compare options, and customize their shed selections, all from the convenience of their homes.

“We are excited to welcome Myerstown Sheds & Fencing to ShedHub,” said Jeff Huxmann, CEO and Co-Founder of ShedHub.“Our collaboration makes it easier for the Myerstown locals to browse and choose outdoor structures and sheds from the extensive product lineup of Myerstown Sheds & Fencing.”

Customers interested in exploring the products and services offered by Myerstown Sheds & Fencing can visit .

About Myerstown Sheds & Fencing

Myerstown Sheds & Fencing is a manufacturer of sheds, garages, fencing, and backyard structures in Myerstown, PA. They also have locations in Palmyra, PA and Schuylkill Haven, PA.

About ShedHub

ShedHub is an online platform that connects customers with shed manufacturers and dealers, providing extensive shed options, customization, and online queries & purchasing.

