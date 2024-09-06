عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India Successfully Launches Agni-4 Ballistic Missile

India Successfully Launches Agni-4 Ballistic Missile


9/6/2024 11:30:13 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Ministry of Defence on Friday said that they have successfully launched the intermediate-range ballistic missile Agni 4.

“The launch was successfully carried out from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha,” an official of the ministry said.

He said that the launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters.

“It was conducted under the aegis of Strategic Forces Command,” the official added.

On April 4, India also carried out a successful flight test of the new generation ballistic missile Agni-Prime.

Strategic Forces Command (SFC), along with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), had conducted that successful flight test.

The Agni missile is a ballistic missile developed by India. The Agni missiles are long-range, nuclear weapons capable, surface-to-surface ballistic missiles.

MENAFN06092024000231011071ID1108645201


IANS

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search