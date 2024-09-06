THE PALEY CENTER FOR MEDIA PRESENTS LEADING WOMEN DEFINED FORUM POWER:FULL REPRESENTATION: ADVANCING WOMEN IN MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Event to Feature Dynamic Conversations with Female Leaders in and Entertainment

Featured Guests Include Malika Andrews, Jonathan Capehart, Allison Feaster, Laura Jarrett, Valerie Jarrett, and Brittany McCallum

Event Will Take Place on Thursday, September 26, at The Paley Museum

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media

announced today that it will present the Leading Women Defined Forum : POWER:FULL Representation: Advancing Women in Media & Entertainment . This evening of informative conversations featuring influential leaders in the fields of media and entertainment will take place on Thursday, September 26 from 4:30 to 8:30 pm at The Paley Museum in Midtown Manhattan. This event is supported by Presenting Partner Chase Sapphire.

The evening will bring together accomplished leaders to network, exchange ideas, and engage in meaningful dialogue, while also aiming to create a supportive environment that fosters mentorship, camaraderie, and strategies for breaking barriers in leadership.

The featured conversations and speakers include:

Beyond the Sidelines: Examining Race, Media, and the Future of Women's Sports – This conversation will examine the nuanced media coverage of Black and Brown female athletes from diverse backgrounds in sports, while discussing how varying levels of visibility can influence career opportunities and recognition. The panel will explore the potential effects of these differences, including their impact on brand partnerships, endorsement deals, and other professional opportunities that may be more accessible to some athletes than others. Joining the discussion will be Brittany McCallum , Vice President of Basketball Marketing, KLUTCH Sports Group and Allison Feaster , Vice President of Team Operations and Organizational Growth, Boston Celtics, moderated by Malika Andrews , Host, NBA Today and NBA Countdown, ESPN. This session is supported by Session Partner Nielsen.

Intersections of Inequality: Tackling Ageism, Racism, and Sexism in the Workplace – This conversation will explore how ageism, racism, and sexism intersect to limit career opportunities, and will examine the media's role in influencing workplace generational gaps, shaping public opinion, and furthering strategies for creating inclusive environments. Taking part in the discussion will be Valerie Jarrett , CEO, Obama Foundation, and Laura Jarrett , Co-Anchor, Saturday TODAY and Senior Legal Correspondent, NBC News, moderated by Jonathan Capehart , Associate Editor, Washington Post and Anchor, The Saturday/Sunday Show on MSNBC. Together, they will address ways to bridge generation divides, promote collaboration, and combat stereotypes in professional settings and media representation.

"We are honored to partner with Debra Lee and the Leading Women Defined Foundation for an evening of timely and informative conversations featuring remarkable women who possess unparalleled perspective in media and beyond," said Maureen J. Reidy , President & CEO of The Paley Center for Media. "We also extend our sincerest gratitude to Chase Sapphire and Nielsen for their invaluable partnership in support of this impactful event."

"As a leading voice amplifying media's impact on our culture, we are thrilled to partner with The Paley Center for Media for what promises to be an evening of compelling and important conversations," said Debra L. Lee , Founder & Board Chair, Leading Women Defined Foundation, and former Chairman & CEO of BET Networks. "We look forward to the camaraderie and exchange of new ideas this evening promises to engender."

As the media industry's preeminent nonprofit, The Paley Center for Media is dedicated to preserving our media history and exploring media's powerful shaping influence on our culture and society.

Founded in 2010, the Leading Women Defined Foundation is a nonprofit organization that leads an annual empowerment Summit gathering senior level female leaders of color across multiple industries. Additionally, the foundation administers year-round programming including Capsule Conferences and their Rising Leaders Program focused on the next generation of emerging talent.

The Leading Women Defined Forum is open to members of the Paley Media Council. This exclusive membership community for entertainment, media, and technology industry executives provides an independent forum for top industry leaders to explore the evolving way in which we create, consume, and connect through media and technology. Membership includes access to candid conversations with the best minds in the industry and offers events, such as the Leading Women Defined Forum, covering the full spectrum of media businesses. To learn more, contact [email protected] or visit paleycenter/mediacouncil.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for almost 50 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, the Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information about The Paley Center for Media, and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit paleycenter

About Leading Women Defined Foundation

For almost 15 years, Leading Women Defined (LWD) has been gathering prominent Black and Brown women from across industries for insightful, authentic, and energizing conversations and connections. Assembling a cadre of women representing the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, LWD creates sacred spaces that foster a deep sisterhood and provides unique experiences that empower and elevate women navigating rare air as C-suite executives and Founders. LWD provides a platform for collaboration, community, and collective impact. Envisioned by former BET Networks Chair & CEO, Debra L. Lee, as an annual initiative convened by BET Networks, Leading Women Defined has since evolved into an independent Foundation that curates in-person and virtual year-round programming. From its originating signature LWD Summit to its series of pop-up experiences and virtual programming, LWD continues to expand its footprint and its imprint on women nationwide.

