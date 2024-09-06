Definity Markets Officially Bitline’S Transactions Guarantor

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Miami, Florida, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definity Markets , the independent electronic price discovery and execution venue for professional Digital Asset traders, is now an official transaction guarantor for BitLine, the pioneering provider in the integration of digital assets for direct access to gaming and igaming liquidity.

This partnership marks a significant milestone as BitLine ensures the security of transactions on its platform. BitLine will leverage Definity Market's Liquidity Engine to monitor and act as a guarantor instrument for the total transaction value of BitLine's users through real-time APIs at the execution of all inbound transactions, thereby ensuring that casino venue partners have allocated transaction values guaranteed.

Richard Jones, CEO at BitLine, underscored the importance of the partnership, stating,“Our vision to reshape the gaming industry with digital asset purchases and blockchain entails setting customer safety as the utmost priority. Our partnership with Definity Markets ensures precisely the kind of safety we provide by securing transactions so that users may complete their purchases with confidence and trust.”

BitLine grants cryptocurrency owners unprecedented access to up to US$10 million in casino venue chips 24/7/365, serving as a conduit for liquidity on gaming floors across the world. The partnership with Definity Markets further enhances the BitLine product, ensuring secured transactions within minutes and enabling casino venues to allow patrons to leverage their digital assets to effortlessly unlock funds to play.





About BitLine:

BitLine is the only industry provider for casino chip access directly from cryptocurrency and digital asset holdings in the physical casino environment. BitLine facilitates direct access to cryptocurrency and digital asset liquidity for digital asset owners in just minutes without creating taxable events. BitLine's payments platform can be used in casinos around the world.

Discover more on

About DeFinity Markets

DeFinity Markets® is the Institutional Standard in Digital Assets Trading and fiat rails. DeFinity is built on institutional-grade technology offering unprecedented digital assets market access to globally leading Financial Institutions seeking to diversify their portfolio. The DeFinity management team has applied decades of knowledge of traditional financial markets to create the DeFinity ECN with direct market access. Platform participants can transact fiat FX trades with the digital asset's component completed on the DeFinity ECN. The ECN is custody-agnostic and provides FIX API access, a standardized rulebook powered by an embedded AML/KYC framework. We aggregate quotes from market makers on which qualified clients can transact digital assets. DeFinity offers access to liquidity across all major digital assets, including stable coins. The DeFinity ECN supports fiat currencies including GBP, EUR, USD crosses supported by an integrated fiat on and off-ramp gateway.

Discover more on



CONTACT: Yousef Alami - ... Kim Seelochan - ...