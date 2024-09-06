Western Hype Births Love Story-A New Western Now Available On Home Entertainment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Western Release! A journey of trust, and redemption. THE CROSSROADS is a gripping new love story set against the rugged backdrop of the American West.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This fall, get ready to embark on an unexpected journey of love, trust, and redemption with the release of THE CROSSROADS, a gripping new love story set against the rugged backdrop of the American West. Available for streaming on September 3, 2024, this takes audiences on an emotional ride with two unlikely companions who find solace in each other's company despite their differences and inner demons.The film follows the story of Logan, a weathered cowboy wrestling with the weight of loss and mild PTSD after the death of his mother. As he drifts through life, alone and consumed by his thoughts, he encounters Star, a mysterious and sickly hitchhiker with a sharp tongue and a guarded heart. Despite his initial reluctance, Logan offers her a meal and shelter, hoping she will soon be on her way. However, as Star's illness worsens, leaving her bedridden in Logan's modest home, an unlikely bond begins to form. Beneath her tough exterior, Logan senses a deep vulnerability, and against his better judgment, he allows her to stay as long as she needs to recover. As days turn into weeks, a fragile connection develops between the two. Logan, a man of few words, begins to open, revealing parts of his soul he's buried for years. Star, despite her lingering distrust, also starts to soften.A horseback ride through the wide-open plains rekindles Star's passion for music and singing talents she had long abandoned. They learn to understand each other's wounds through shared stories and heartfelt, sometimes painful, confessions. But their journey is not without its trials. As they navigate boundary-crossing tensions and looming travel restrictions, Logan and Star must confront their pasts and the budding feelings blossoming between them. With the harsh realities of the world pressing in, their trek becomes more than just a physical journey-it's a path to healing, redemption, and the possibility of a love they never saw coming.THE CROSSROADS is a poignant exploration of human connection set against the sweeping landscapes of the West. Directed by Douglas A. Raine and written by Ginia Desmond, the film stars Nick Ballard as Logan and Emily Coupe as Star.DeskPop Entertainment is a leader in offering a dynamic scope of original content, ranging from light-hearted genre entertainment to thought-provoking, mission-driven cinema. To continue the tradition of distributing impactful storytelling, DeskPop Entertainment proudly brings audiences THE CROSSROADS.Audiences can rent or buy the film on Amazon Buy/Rent , FANDANGO AT HOME TVOD , APPLE TV , XBOX/MICROSOFT, AMAZON DVD, HOOPLA

The Crossroads Trailer

