The St. George Home Expo Is September 13 And September 14, 2024 At The Dixie Convention Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2 Day Home Show Event Features Free Admission & Free Parking; Offers The Latest Trends In Home Improvement, Remodeling and Design

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nationwide Expos, the leader in trade shows across the nation, will be hosting the St. George Fall Home : September 13th and September 14th, 2024 at the Dixie Center in St. George, UT. Many local exhibitors and national vendors will be showcasing the latest trends in home improvement, remodeling, interior design and outdoor living at the home expo.

The two-day event is free to the public and it gives homeowners in the St. George area the opportunity to meet with local contractors, remodeling experts and design pros to gain inspiration and to start planning their next home improvement projects. Exhibitors in roofing, solar, kitchen and bathroom renovations, hot tubs, flooring and more will be participating at the St. George Home Expo .

St. George, Utah residents looking to update the exterior of their homes, replace their roofs, renovate their kitchens, upgrade their bathrooms, or enhance the appearance of their outdoor living spaces will find everything they need at the Fall Home Expo. What's more, many vendors offer exclusive discounts and savings, expressly for visitors attending the show.

Admission and parking to the St. George Home Expo are free. The Home Expo will be taking place on Friday September 13, 2024 from 12:00pm to 8:00pm and on Saturday September 14, 2024 from 10:00am to 6:00pm. The Dixie Convention Center is located at 1835 S Convention Center Dr., St George, UT 84790. Interested in exhibiting at the event? Contact Nationwide Expos organizers today at 435-345-HOME to secure a spot at a Home Show Expo.

About Nationwide Expos:

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Nationwide Expos has a local office in Murray, UT and is the leader in Home Improvement Trade Shows. Nationwide Expos sponsors over 90 home and garden shows annually throughout the nation, including home expo shows in Colorado, Utah, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Wyoming and more. To learn more, visit Nationwide Expos at

Contact Information:

Exhibiting Inquiries:

1-434-345-HOME

...

Marketing Inquiries:

...

Jon Lewis

Nationwide Expos

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.