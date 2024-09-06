Gynecology Surgical Forceps Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gynecology Surgical Forceps Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The gynecology surgical forceps market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $11.48 billion in 2023 to $12.22 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising demand for gynecological procedures, an aging population and women's health issues, advancements in minimally invasive surgery, increased healthcare spending on women's health, the prevalence of gynecological disorders, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and growing awareness and access to gynecological care.

The gynecology surgical forceps market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $15.75 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to a shift towards minimally invasive gynecological surgery, stringent regulatory standards for surgical equipment, a focus on patient-centric healthcare solutions, market expansion in emerging economies, the adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly practices, and the and the integration of digital health technologies in gynecology.

An increase in the incidence of uterine and vaginal cancer is expected to propel the growth of the gynecology surgical forceps market going forward. Uterine cancer refers to malignancies originating in the uterus, while vaginal cancer pertains to cancers that develop in the vagina, both of which require specialized medical treatment and care. The increase in the incidence of uterine and vaginal cancer is fueled by factors such as aging populations, lifestyle factors such as obesity, which is linked to higher estrogen levels contributing to cancer development. The use of gynecological surgical forceps in uterine and vaginal cancers enhances surgical precision and aids in the effective treatment and management of these conditions, ensuring optimal outcomes for patients undergoing gynecological surgeries.

Key players in the gynecology surgical forceps market include Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Olympus Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Smith And Nephew plc, CooperSurgical Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, KARL STORZ GmbH and Co. KG, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, CONMED Corporation, KLS Martin Group, Richard Wolf GmbH, Merit Medical Systems Inc., AngioDynamics Inc., Applied Medical Resources Corporation, MedGyn Products Inc., Sklar Surgical Instruments, Zavation Medical Products, Maxer Endoscopy GmbH.

Major companies in the gynecology surgical forceps market are focusing on supplying environmentally sustainable products, such as PVC-free bipolar disposable forceps, to align with increasing global demands for sustainable healthcare solutions. PVC-free bipolar disposable forceps are surgical instruments used for gynecological procedures and are manufactured without PVC, featuring FSC-certified packaging for easier recycling and supported by ISO 14001 certification for environmental management.

1) By Type: Allis Forceps, Artery Forceps, Other Types

2) By Application: Laparoscopy, Hysteroscopy, Dilation and Curettage, Colposcopy, Other Applications

3) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

North America was the largest region in the gynecology surgical forceps market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the gynecology surgical forceps market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Gynecology surgical forceps are specialized instruments used in gynecological procedures to grasp, hold, manipulate, or remove tissue and other materials. They come in various shapes and sizes and are designed for specific tasks such as clamping blood vessels, handling delicate tissues, or retrieving objects.

The Gynecology Surgical Forceps Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on gynecology surgical forceps market size, gynecology surgical forceps market drivers and trends, gynecology surgical forceps market major players, gynecology surgical forceps competitors' revenues, gynecology surgical forceps market positioning, and gynecology surgical forceps market growth across geographies.

