Global Giant-Cell Arteritis Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Giant-Cell Arteritis Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The giant-cell arteritis market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.02 billion in 2023 to $1.07 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to epidemiological studies, genetic insights, increasing adoption of biologics, improving diagnostic techniques, development of targeted therapies and biologics.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Giant-Cell Arteritis Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The giant-cell arteritis market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.30 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing diagnosis rates, aging population, rising healthcare expenditure, patient advocacy, expansion into new geographic regions.

Growth Driver Of The Giant-Cell Arteritis Market

Growing emphasis on personalized medicine is expected to propel the growth of the giant-cell arteritis market going forward. Personalized medicine involves tailoring medical treatment to individual characteristics, such as genetics, lifestyle, and environment. Personalized medicine is increasing due to advancements in genomics, biotechnology, and data analytics, enabling targeted therapies that improve treatment efficacy and reduce adverse effects for individuals. Personalized medicine can aid in giant-cell arteritis (GCA) by allowing for targeted therapies based on individual patient factors such as genetic predispositions, immune profiles, and disease manifestations.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Giant-Cell Arteritis Market Growth?

Key players in the giant-cell arteritis market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi SA, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., CSL Limited, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., MorphoSys AG.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Giant-Cell Arteritis Market Size ?

Major companies operating in the giant-cell arteritis are developing new products, such as biosimilar to expand treatment options and address the unmet medical needs of patients. A biosimilar is a biologic drug that is highly similar to an already approved biological product, with no clinically meaningful differences in terms of safety, purity, and potency.

How Is The Global Giant-Cell Arteritis Market Segmented?

1) By Therapeutics: Prednisone, Methotrexate, Tocilizumab, Aspirin

2) By Mechanism Of Action: Corticosteroids, Immunosuppressive Agents, Anticoagulants, Other Mechanisms Of Action

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Other Routes Of Administration

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Giant-Cell Arteritis Market

North America was the largest region in the giant-cell arteritis market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the giant-cell arteritis market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Giant-Cell Arteritis Market Definition

Giant-cell arteritis (GCA) is a type of vasculitis, or inflammation of blood vessels, predominantly affecting medium to large arteries. It commonly involves the temporal arteries, leading to headaches, scalp tenderness, and vision problems. GCA is characterized by inflammation of the vessel walls, potentially leading to serious complications such as blindness or stroke if untreated. Treatment typically involves high-dose corticosteroids to suppress inflammation and prevent complications.

Giant-Cell Arteritis Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global giant-cell arteritis market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Giant-Cell Arteritis Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on giant-cell arteritis market size, giant-cell arteritis market drivers and trends, giant-cell arteritis market major players, giant-cell arteritis competitors' revenues, giant-cell arteritis market positioning, and giant-cell arteritis market growth across geographies. The giant-cell arteritis market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

