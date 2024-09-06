Genital Herpes Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.85 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The genital herpes market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.05 billion in 2023 to $2.19 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing awareness and diagnosis, increasing advancements in treatment, improved access to healthcare, public health campaigns, and socio-demographic factors.

The genital herpes market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $2.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing awareness and education, advancements in treatment and vaccines, increasing incidence rates, digital health technologies, expanding healthcare access, and rising STI awareness programs.

The rising focus on sexual health is expected to propel the growth of the genital herpes market going forward. The rising focus on sexual health stems from increasing recognition of its significant role in overall health and quality of life. The use of sexual health services for genital herpes primarily involves diagnosis, treatment, counseling, and ongoing management to support individuals in managing outbreaks, preventing transmission, and addressing emotional and relationship concerns associated with the condition.

Key players in the genital herpes market include Pfizer Inc, Roche Holding AG, Merck & Co. Inc. , AbbVie Inc., Sanofi SA, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Major companies operating in the genital herpes market are adopting a strategic partnership approach to enhance technological capabilities and market reach. A strategic partnership typically refers to a collaborative relationship between two or more organizations where they combine their resources, expertise, and efforts to achieve common goals or objectives.

1) By Type: Diagnosis, Treatment

2) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Injectable, Topical

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Other Distribution Channel

North America was the largest region in the genital herpes market in 2023. The regions covered in the genital herpes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Genital herpes refers to a sexually transmitted infection (STI) caused primarily by the herpes simplex virus type 2 (HSV-2) or, less commonly, by the herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1). It typically manifests as sores or blisters on the genital area, buttocks, or anal region. Genital herpes is transmitted through sexual contact with an infected person and can be managed with antiviral medications to reduce symptoms and prevent transmission to sexual partners.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Genital Herpes Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on genital herpes market size , genital herpes market drivers and trends, genital herpes market major players, genital herpes competitors' revenues, genital herpes market positioning, and genital herpes market growth across geographies. The genital herpes market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

