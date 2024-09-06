Gastric Ulcers Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The gastric ulcers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.07 billion in 2023 to $4.29 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rising prevalence of helicobacter pylori infections, increasing use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), growing geriatric population globally, rising awareness campaigns for gastric ulcer prevention and increasing incidence of stress-related disorders.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Gastric Ulcers Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The gastric ulcers market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.34 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to improvements in diagnostic techniques, adoption of unhealthy dietary habits, advancements in treatment options, including proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), aging population contributing to higher disease burden and expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets.

Growth Driver Of The Gastric Ulcers Market

The increasing geriatric population is expected to propel the growth of the gastric ulcers market going forward. The geriatric population refers to individuals typically aged 65 years and older, characterized by specific health considerations related to aging. The increase in the geriatric population is due to advancements in healthcare, leading to longer life expectancy and declining birth rates in many regions globally. Gastric ulcers are common in the geriatric population due to increased use of NSAIDs and decreased mucosal protection, often leading to higher risks of complications.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Gastric Ulcers Market Share?

Key players in the gastric ulcers market include Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca plc, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Amgen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Viatris Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Eisai Co. Ltd, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Lupin Limited, Yuhan Corporation, Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Cadila Healthcare Ltd, Novitium Pharma LLC.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Gastric Ulcers Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the gastric ulcer market are focusing on developing innovative drugs, such as generic versions of capsules, to serve customers better. Generic capsule refers to a medication in capsule form that contains generic active ingredients such as proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), H2-receptor antagonists, or other ulcer-healing agents used to treat or manage gastric ulcers.

How Is The Global Gastric Ulcers Market Segmented?

1) By Drug Class: Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPI), H2 Antagonists, Antacids, Antibiotics, Cytoprotective Agents, Other Drug Classes

2) By Diagnosis: Stool Test, Endoscopy, Imaging Tests, Computed Tomography (CT ) Scan, X-ray, Blood Tests, Other Diagnosis

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Route Of Administrations

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Other Distribution Channels

5) By End-Users: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Gastric Ulcers Market

North America was the largest region in the gastric ulcers market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the gastric ulcers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Gastric Ulcers Market Definition

Gastric ulcers, also known as peptic ulcers, are open sores on the stomach's inner lining due to the corrosive action of stomach acid. They often cause burning stomach pain, indigestion, and discomfort. Gastric ulcers are usually caused by an imbalance between stomach acid, an enzyme called pepsin, and the protective mucosal barrier lining the stomach and duodenum.

Gastric Ulcers Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global gastric ulcers market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Gastric Ulcers Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on gastric ulcers market size, gastric ulcers market drivers and trends , gastric ulcers market major players, gastric ulcers competitors' revenues, gastric ulcers market positioning, and gastric ulcers market growth across geographies. The gastric ulcers market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

