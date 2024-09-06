Electric Head Shaver Global Market 2024 To Reach $25.45 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Electric Head Shaver Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Electric Head Shaver Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The electric head shaver market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $18.98 billion in 2023 to $20.07 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to changing consumer preferences, increasing male grooming awareness, health and hygiene considerations, marketing and advertising, and e-commerce growth.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Electric Head Shaver Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The electric head shaver market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $25.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in shaver technology, rising disposable income, increasing urbanization, product customization, and eco-friendly and sustainable products.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Electric Head Shaver Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Electric Head Shaver Market

The increasing number of men's salons is expected to propel the growth of the electric head shaver market going forward. A men's salon is a grooming establishment that provides specialized haircuts, shaves, and other grooming services exclusively for men. The increasing number of men's salons is driven by rising male grooming awareness and demand for specialized services tailored to men's grooming needs. Men's salons use an electric head shaver to provide efficient, close, and quick head shaves tailored to client's preferences.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Electric Head Shaver Market Trends?

Key players in the electric head shaver market include Procter & Gamble, Panasonic Corporation, Xiaomi Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Kibiy, Wahl Clipper Corporation.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Electric Head Shaver Market Growth ?

Major companies operating in the electric head shaver market are focused on developing innovative grooming solutions, such as hybrid trimmers and shavers, to elevate the grooming experience. A hybrid trimmer and shaver is a grooming device that combines the functions of both trimming and shaving for versatile hair and beard maintenance.

How Is The Global Electric Head Shaver Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Washable Type, Non-Washable Type

2) By Blade Material: Stainless Steel, Titanium, Ceramic

3) By Technology: Rechargeable, Battery Operated

4) By Age Group: Adults, Teenagers

5) By Application: Personal Use, Professional Use

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Electric Head Shaver Market

Europe was the largest region in the electric head shaver market in 2023. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the electric head shaver market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Electric Head Shaver Market Definition

An electric head shaver is a specialized grooming device designed to shave the scalp smoothly and efficiently. It typically features multiple rotating or oscillating blades that conform to the head's contours, ensuring a close and comfortable shave. Electric head shavers are designed to provide a smooth and close shave, offering convenience and efficiency compared to traditional manual razors.

Electric Head Shaver Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global electric head shaver market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Electric Head Shaver Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on electric head shaver market size , electric head shaver market drivers and trends, electric head shaver market major players, electric head shaver competitors' revenues, electric head shaver market positioning, and electric head shaver market growth across geographies. The electric head shaver market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

