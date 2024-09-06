عربي


Key Basis IV & Wellness Launches Miami's Best IV Therapy Membership Plan


9/6/2024 10:46:02 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Key Basis IV & Wellness, a leader in personalized IV therapy and wellness services, introduces its new IV therapy membership plan. This membership offers savings for Miami residents focused on enhancing their health with IV drips, at-home blood testing, and personalized vitamins.

Membership Details: Save Hundreds of Dollars Every Month
Priced at just $50 a month, members will receive
50% off all services, making it one of Miami's most affordable wellness memberships. From
NAD+ IV therapy
to the popular
Myers Cocktail IV, clients can access top-tier treatments at half the cost, saving hundreds each month.

Key Benefits of the Membership

  • 50% Discount:
    Members get 50% off all services, including IV drips, vitamin shots, and blood testing. This means treatments like the
    Hangover IV Drip
    or
    Immune Boost IV
    are available at unbeatable prices.
  • Share with Family and Friends:
    Anyone booking with a member also gets the 50% discount, making it easier to share wellness benefits with loved ones.
  • Cancel Anytime:
    Memberships are flexible, allowing clients to pause or cancel at any time, with no long-term commitment required.
  • Earn Free Months:
    For every new client referral, members earn a free month of membership, making it even more cost-effective.

    Why Key Basis IV & Wellness?
     Key Basis IV & Wellness has become Miami's go-to provider for
    Mobile IV Therapy, offering same-day service with no travel fees. The membership is designed to make services like
    Recovery IV,
    Skin IV Drip, and
    at-home blood testing more accessible to individuals and families.

    "We are excited to offer a membership that makes high-quality wellness services more affordable and flexible," said Daniel Lopez, Founder of Key Basis IV & Wellness. "Our goal is to help clients save money while receiving the best care possible."

    How to Join
     To join and start saving, visit
    IV Therapy Membership Miami or call (305) 998-0047.

    About Key Basis IV & Wellness
     Key Basis IV & Wellness specializes in Mobile IV Therapy, at-home blood testing, and personalized vitamins in Miami. Known for its client-focused approach, Key Basis delivers wellness treatments directly to your home or office.
    For more information, visit
    Mobile IV Therapy Menu .

    Media Contact:
    Daniel Lopez
    Founder, Key Basis IV & Wellness
    Phone: (305) 998-0047
    Email:
    [email protected]
    Website:
    keybasisiv

    SOURCE Key Basis LLC

