NANO Nuclear Energy Bolsters Its Technical Team With Highly Regarded Researchers To Advance Its ‘ODIN’ Microreactor Development

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Anuj Dubey, Ph.D. and Congjin Ding, Ph.D., join the Nuclear and Engineering Team with a focus on the development of 'ODIN'.



New York, N.Y., Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO Nuclear Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) (“NANO Nuclear” or“the Company”), a vertically integrated advanced nuclear energy and company developing portable clean energy solutions, today announced the additions of Anuj Dubey, Ph.D. and Congjin Ding, Ph.D. to its Nuclear Technical and Engineering Team.

Dr. Dubey, alongside Dr. Ding, will bring their expertise and experience of Euratom nuclear research programs to add to the burgeoning expertise of the the Company's 'ODIN' microreactor development team, led by Prof. Ian Farnan NANO Nuclear Lead of Nuclear Fuel Cycle, Radiation and Materials. Among the variety of engineering tasks, their focus will be on collecting and analyzing data from the test rigs, the construction of which marks a significant phase in the development of microreactor. These test rigs are crucial for physical tests, which will be invaluable for collecting real-world data, validating models and advancing the licensing process.

The 'ODIN' microreactor is designed to utilize off-the-shelf components with high technology readiness levels (TRL). It will utilize conventional fuel form with up to 20% enrichment, providing a large experience database to help minimize the required development and testing program schedule and costs, and will operate at temperatures that minimize adverse effects on coolant and reduce thermal stress.

“It is a pleasure to welcome this pair of talented and motivated researchers to the team,” said Prof. Ian Farnan, Lead of Nuclear Fuel Cycle, Radiation and Materials of NANO Nuclear Energy. “Dr. Ding and Dr. Dubey have proven themselves as exemplary scholars and can serve as an inspiration to the next generation of nuclear energy professionals. I am delighted to support them as they grow into their roles and help shape the future of the nuclear energy industry.”

Figure 1 - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Welcomes Anuj Dubey, Ph.D. and Congjin Ding, Ph.D. to its Nuclear Technical and Engineering Team.

Dr. Dubey is a post-doctoral researcher working with the nuclear engineering group at the University of Cambridge. His current research is aimed at developing computational tools for core neutronic and thermal hydraulic analyses of advanced reactor designs. Dr. Dubey leads the Cambridge University contribution to the ongoing European Sodium Fast Reactor (ESFR-SIMPLE) project. Dr. Dubey obtained his M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in nuclear engineering at the Homi Bhabha National Institute. His doctoral research involved the development of severe accident analyses tools for sodium-cooled fast reactors.

“I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Dubey and Dr. Ding, two professionals who have honed their expertise at the University of Cambridge,” said Eugene Shwageraus, Lead of Nuclear Reactor Engineering of NANO Nuclear Energy. “They are easily amongst the most talented and professional nuclear engineers globally, and I am excited to help the next generation acquire the real-world skills and understanding needed to address the capability gaps currently faced by the industry.”

Dr. Ding is a Research Associate in the Nuclear Energy group in the University of Cambridge's Department of Engineering. Her research is on gas-cooled fast reactor designs, with a focus on neutronic analysis, thermal hydraulic modeling, CFD simulation, and computational methods development. Dr. Ding's PhD addressed the problem of fuel failure detection in sodium cooled fast reactors by analyzing the failed fuel behavior and fission product transport in the reactor coolant system.

Dr. Ding obtained her bachelor's degree in Nuclear Engineering at Grenoble-INP and North China Electric Power University, her master's degree in Nuclear Engineering at Tsinghua University and KTH, and her Ph.D. at CEA Cadarache and Université Grenoble Alpes.

“I'm very pleased to welcome Dr. Ding and Dr. Dubey to the team,” said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer, and Head of Reactor Development of NANO Nuclear Energy. “They are highly motivated and knowledgeable professionals and will be a great boon to the Company. I'm confident that they will play a key role in the development and commercialization of our reactor technologies, and that the additions of Dr. Ding and Dr. Dubey serve as a perfect example to illustrate our dedication to ensuring the future generations of nuclear energy professionals are well equipped to meet challenges head on.”

About NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is an advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across four business lines: (i) cutting edge portable microreactor technology, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation and (iv) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear's products in technical development are “ZEUS”, a solid core battery reactor, and“ODIN”, a low-pressure coolant reactor , each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT) , a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF) , a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear's own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

