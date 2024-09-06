Toncoin Rebounds After Big Selloff

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) The price of %Toncoin (CRYPTO: $TON) is up 4% and approaching $5 per token following a steep selloff over the past week.

The saw its price plunge nearly 20% in recent days amid a broader slump across the entire digital asset sector.

Despite the current rebound, Toncoin’s price is still down 11% in the past seven days. However, analysts say they expect the current recovery to take hold and for the to continue rising.

Beyond the general malaise among cryptocurrencies, has also been pressured by news that Telegram founder Pavel Durov was arrested in Paris, France on criminal charges.

Durov created both Toncoin and the messaging platform Telegram. Toncoin is essentially a decentralized computer network that consists of a layer-1 blockchain.

The altcoin has also experienced some network interruptions recently, which have been heavily criticized on social media, sending the price of Toncoin lower.

Yet there is hope that Toncoin is now in the early stages of a recovery.

Despite the big selloff in recent days, Toncoin has been one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies, having risen 175% in the last 12 months.

Toncoin is currently trading at $4.85 U.S. per token, up from a low of $4.62 U.S. on Sept. 4.