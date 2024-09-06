Manipur Unrest: All Schools In State To Remain Closed On 7 September
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid the ongoing unrest in Manipur, the state government announced on 6 September that all government schools would be closed on Saturday, 7 September.
This decision has been taken citing the safety of the students and the teachers, ANI quoted the Manipur government order as saying,
With agency inputs.
More to come..
