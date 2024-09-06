Wealthmanagement Announces 2024 Industry Awards Winners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Judges recognize 84 companies for their outstanding support of advisor success from among 287 finalists

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WealthManagement, the leading resource for wealth advisors and planners, announced the winners for the 2024 WealthManagement Awards (the "Wealthies") last night during a black-tie awards gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

View the full list of winners.

Now in its 10th year, the WealthManagement Industry Awards is the only awards program to honor outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. This year, 92 awards were presented to 84 companies from a pool of 287 finalists.

"A record-breaking number of nominations were submitted in 2024, with over 1,000 entries received this year from more than 400 companies-132 of which participated in the award process for the first time," said David Armstrong, Director of Editorial Strategy and Operations, Wealth Management Group – Informa Connect. "The Industry Awards program has significantly expanded in scope in the ten years since it began, but the mission remains the same: To recognize and celebrate the outstanding initiatives undertaken by companies and individuals that contribute to the success of financial advisors in their businesses and foster improved outcomes for their clients. This year's winners hail from various types of firms, yet they all share a common trait – they are the architects behind the programs, tools and platforms that empower financial advisors to grow their businesses, enhance client service, and elevate the financial prospects and quality of life for millions of investors."



The 2024 awards event program kicked off with senior executives from finalist companies participating in daytime CEO and CTO panel sessions, followed by technology roundtable discussions and networking at the Westin Times Square in New York City. The afternoon sessions were enriched with The

Growth by Inclusion Think Tank, addressing recruiting, mentoring and empowering talent from underrepresented groups, and highlighting how participants and their organizations are successfully creating cultures of inclusion and belonging.

The evening red carpet, cocktail reception and black-tie awards ceremony at the Ziegfeld Ballroom was attended by more than 500 industry executives and team members from leading asset management firms, RIAs, B/Ds, custodians, technology providers and other industry-related companies.

Several standout companies were recognized in multiple categories, including Apex Fintech Solutions, Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., Envestnet, Jump, MyVest, Nitrogen, Orion, and Summit Wealth Systems. In the Technology Providers - Artificial Intelligence category, first introduced in 2022, 21 nominations were submitted, showcasing how AI is expanding its impact on helping advisors' businesses succeed, with CogniCor Technologies Inc. taking home the trophy. Individual CEOs, CMOs, CTOs, Innovators, M&A Leaders and Thought Leaders were also recognized. A complete listing of the 2024 Industry Awards finalists, winners and their initiatives can be found in a special WealthManagement

Best-of-the-Best

digital edition.

Winners were selected based on quantitative measures of their initiatives-including scope, scale, adoption and feature set-along with qualitative measures such as innovation, creativity and new methods of delivery. The awards program was expanded in 2024 to recognize organizations who are pioneering innovation in platforms for Philanthropy and RIA Client Initiatives. And once again, individual awards paid tribute to up-and-comers at RIA firms.

See the list of 2024 RIA Rising Star Honorees.

During the evening Gala, Mark Tibergien, a long-time executive, consultant, prolific columnist, thought leader and author, received a Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his wisdom, principles and guidance that have helped define the contours of the industry. "We couldn't be more thrilled than to honor Mark at our 10th anniversary celebration," said David Armstrong, Executive Director, Content and User Engagement for WealthManagement. "Mark has done more than almost anyone to really define this industry and plot where it is going. His influence on how registered investment advisors think about what they do, and how they do it, extends down to the very foundations of the business. No one is as articulate on the details and nuances of this corner of financial services,"

A panel of independent judges

made up of top names in the industry and led by David Armstrong determined the winners of the WealthManagement Industry Awards, which each year recognizes the firms and individuals who are bringing new innovations to market that make a real difference to the daily activities of financial advisors.

WealthManagment

thanks the sponsors of this year's daytime and evening awards program: The American College for Financial Services, Amplify, Apex Fintech Solutions, Axtella, Charles Schwab, Choreo, Envestnet, Flourish, FMG, InvestCloud, Laserfiche, MarketCounsel, Nitrogen, Orion, Raymond James, RFG Advisory, Sanctuary Wealth, SEI, Snappy Karen, Voyant, and Zephyr.

