Reloquest Launches RQ Vantagepoint: Industry's First Subscription-Based Real-Time Market Data Model, Partners With CHPA For Enhanced Member Benefits

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

ReloQuest, the global leader in corporate and serviced apartment solutions, proudly announces the launch of RQ VantagePoint on September 13th, 2024. This industry-first subscription-based model empowers suppliers with the tools to make data-driven decisions, anticipate trends, optimize pricing strategies that enhance their competitiveness based on real-time demand patterns.

Partnership with CHPA: Enhancing Collaboration

In a strategic move to further empower the industry, ReloQuest has partnered with the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA). This collaboration brings new benefits to CHPA members, including enhanced access to market data, joint industry education efforts, and unified action on legislative issues impacting the corporate housing sector.

Darin Karp, CEO of ReloQuest shared his enthusiasm about the launch:

"Access to real-time, actionable data is crucial for suppliers to stay competitive, and RQ VantagePoint delivers exactly that. Our partnership with CHPA further solidifies our commitment to the industry by providing not only cutting-edge data solutions but also the education and support needed to maximize their impact."

Nick Estrada, CAE, CMP, and CEO of CHPA,

added:

"CHPA is thrilled to partner with ReloQuest to deliver valuable insights to our members. Data to assist in making informed decisions for their companies is a top priority for our membership and it is exciting to help provide and connect them with this resource. In addition, this partnership strengthens CHPA's position as the industry leader in delivering information on trends, patterns and scope to our collaborative partners and legislators who may look to regulate the industry."

About ReloQuest

ReloQuest is the global leader in corporate housing and serviced apartment solutions. ReloQuest simplifies the process of finding and booking accommodations but also empowers the industry through data-driven insights. Furthermore, ReloQuest is dedicated to creating better traveler experiences by offering a wide range of choices and a user-friendly interface that makes the entire process smooth and efficient for everyone involved.

About CHPA

The Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA) is the leading trade association dedicated to supporting corporate housing providers around the world. CHPA advocates for the industry, provides educational resources, and fosters a community of professionals committed to excellence in corporate housing.

For more information on ReloQuest's subscription-based model or the partnership with CHPA, please contact:

Lorna Bosco, SVP Strategic Partnerships

ReloQuest, Inc.

[email protected]

855-735-6778

SOURCE ReloQuest, Inc.