Body Vision Medical Featured In Scientific Abstract, Will Showcase Latest Software At The 2024 European Respiratory Society Congress

LungVision® uses artificial intelligence (AI) to transform any C-arm fluoroscope into an advanced intraoperative tomographic imaging system with augmented fluoroscopic guidance. LungVision's real-time imaging gives bronchoscopists the confidence to biopsy from small pulmonary lesions with greater speed and precision, maximizing the likelihood for earlier-stage cancer detection and improved lung cancer survival.

Key Presentation:

Title: First European experience with C-arm based tomography for the diagnosis of peripheral nodules

Speaker: Dr. Martina Ferioli

Location: Room PS-31, Board No. 13

Date: Sunday, September 8, 12:30 – 14:00 CEST

Body Vision, in partnership with MOSS S.p.A., will also be exhibiting throughout ERS at booth A6.03.

Body Vision will be showcasing the latest software update for LungVision®. LungVision® v2.27 introduces Body Vision's latest AI Tomo® imaging algorithm with a larger field of view, improves the reach and fidelity of the virtual bronchoscopy in peripheral airways, and provides an improved pathway planning experience.

About Body Vision Medical

Body Vision Medical believes in saving lives through the democratization of innovative medical technology and the Quintuple Aim is at the heart of everything that we do. LungVision® provides AI-powered real-time image guidance to address the clinical need for early, definitive lung cancer diagnosis and to enable effective treatment of lung lesions via minimally invasive procedures.

Visit bodyvisionmedical to learn more and connect with us on LinkedIn .

