Elis: Press Release

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Saint-Cloud, 6 September 2024 – Elis confirms it has made a preliminary approach to Vestis regarding a potential acquisition.
Elis regularly considers a range of strategic opportunities. There can be no assurance that these discussions will result in the signing of a transaction or other agreement.
Any transaction, should one be agreed, would be in line with Elis' commitments to its shareholders, namely:
financial discipline in terms of the amount paid for the acquisition; Retain investment grade rating and leverage of c. 2.2x adjusted EBITDA in Year 1 and c. 2.0x in Year 2; Acquisition accretive to EPS in Year 1.
About Elis
As the leader in circular services, thanks to a rental-maintenance model optimized by traceability technologies, Elis innovates every day. In its 30 countries, Elis meets the needs of its customers in terms of protection, hygiene, and well-being, while assisting them in achieving their environmental objectives. With unique operational know-how and a profitable organic growth profile, Elis creates sustainable value for its shareholders, customers, employees, and the environment.
Contacts
Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - ...
Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - ...
