Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.64 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.0%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The histone deacetylase inhibitors market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.12 billion in 2023 to $1.20 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to regulatory support and fast-track approvals, the growing prevalence of cancer, increased funding for cancer research, the expansion of therapeutic applications, and increased expenditure on healthcare infrastructure.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The histone deacetylase inhibitors market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing investment in biotechnology, the growing elderly population, favorable regulatory approvals and faster drug approval processes, improved drug delivery systems, and the expansion of therapeutic applications.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market

The increasing incidence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the histone deacetylase inhibitors market going forward. The rising incidence of cancer is primarily attributed to aging populations, increased exposure to risk factors such as tobacco, diet, and environmental pollutants, and improved diagnostic techniques leading to earlier and more frequent detection. Histone deacetylase inhibitors treat cancer by altering chromatin structure, leading to the activation of tumor suppressor genes and suppression of oncogenes, thereby inducing cell cycle arrest and apoptosis in cancer cells.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Market Players Are Driving The Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market Growth?

Key players in the histone deacetylase inhibitors market include Merck & Co. Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG, Eisai Co. Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., MEI Pharma Inc., Italfarmaco S.p.A., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., InvivoGen Corp., Huya Bioscience International LLC, Crystal Genomics Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., Curis Inc., Celgene Corporation, Celleron Therapeutics.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market Size ?

Major companies operating in the histone deacetylase inhibitors market are focusing on developing innovative product formulations, such as oral histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors, to expand treatment options and improve patient convenience and compliance. An oral histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor is a drug taken by mouth that targets HDAC enzymes involved in gene regulation and is potentially used in treating various diseases, including cancer and inflammatory conditions.

How Is The Global Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market Segmented?

1) By Classification: Class I Histone Deacetylases (HDACs), Class II Histone Deacetylases (HDACs), Class III Histone Deacetylases (HDACs), Other Classifications

2) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Injectable, Other Routes Of Administration

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Oncology, Neurology, Other Applications

5) By End Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market

North America was the largest region in the histone deacetylase inhibitors market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the histone deacetylase inhibitors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market Definition

Histone deacetylase inhibitors are a class of compounds that interfere with the function of histone deacetylases, enzymes involved in removing acetyl groups from histone proteins. This inhibition can result in increased acetylation of histones, leading to relaxed chromatin structure and altered gene expression.

Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global histone deacetylase inhibitors market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on histone deacetylase inhibitors market size, histone deacetylase inhibitors market drivers and trends, histone deacetylase inhibitors market major players, histone deacetylase inhibitors competitors' revenues, histone deacetylase inhibitors market positioning, and histone deacetylase inhibitors market growth across geographies. The histone deacetylase inhibitors market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

HER2 Inhibitors Global Market Report 2024

report/her2-inhibitor-global-market-report

Checkpoint Inhibitors Global Market Report 2024

report/checkpoint-inhibitor-global-market-report

Protein Inhibitors Global Market Report 2024

report/protein-inhibitor-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.