BJP Releases J & K Poll Manifesto With 25 Promises

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Home Amit Shah on Friday launched Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the upcoming election in Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP's key promises in the manifesto, known as Sankalp Patra, as per news agency KNO, include employment for youth, assistance women and farmers, increased reservations and infrastructure development.

Provide ₹10,000 to the farmers of the state under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Reduce electricity rates for agricultural activities by 50%.

Employment

Generate 5 lakh employment opportunities for the youth. Ensure a fair and just recruitment process.

Education

Under the Pragati Shiksha Yojana, provide college students with a travel allowance of ₹3,000 per year. Add 1,000 new seats in medical colleges to improve the education system.

Social Welfare

Under the Maa Samman Yojana, the senior-most woman in every household will be given ₹18,000 per year. Ujjwala beneficiaries will receive two free cylinders every year. Through the Atal Housing Scheme, land will be allotted free of cost to landless beneficiaries. Old age, widow, and disability pensions will be increased three times.

Infrastructure

Complete all important tunnel projects. Construct 10,000 km of new rural roads. Initiate metro services in Jammu and Srinagar.

Religious and Cultural initiatives

Rebuild and renovate Hindu temples and religious places.

Healthcare

Ayushman Bharat Sehat Yojana will provide an additional ₹2 lakh in healthcare coverage on top of the ₹5 lakh already provided.

Rehabilitation

Speed up the rehabilitation process for displaced people.

Tourism

Transform Jammu and Kashmir from a“terrorist hotspot to a tourist spot.”