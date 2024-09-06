OPPO Renews Partnership with UEFA for the Next Three Seasons

(MENAFNEditorial) Doha, Qatar, September 6, 2024— OPPO has announced that it has renewed its partnership with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for the next three seasons, covering multiple UEFA competitions including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Futsal Champions League finals and the UEFA Youth League finals. Building on the partnership of the previous two seasons, OPPO will continue to leverage its cutting-edge technologies across smartphones, headphones, and smartwatches to connect fans closer to the football match and deliver exceptional viewing experiences in collaboration with UEFA.



OPPO and UEFA celebrate partnership renewal

OPPO made the announcement of the partnership renewal as Official Smartphone Product Partner together with UEFA at a dedicated event attended by Billy Zhang, President of Overseas MKT, Sales and Service at OPPO, and Guy-Laurent Epstein, Marketing Director at UEFA. Football legend Iker Casillas Fernández also made a surprise appearance at the event, where he met with fans and demonstrated the latest OPPO products and AI technology.



Billy Zhang, President of Overseas MKT, Sales and Service at OPPO, said “Our collaboration with UEFA over the past two years has highlighted our shared values in connecting and inspiring fans of all generations. We look forward to continuing to strengthen our partnership over the next three years, connecting fans closer to the match through OPPO's innovations in imaging and AI technologies, and dedicating more resources to helping young players and the broader global football community experience the magic of football.”



Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA marketing director, said: “Over the past two seasons, OPPO smartphones and technologies have uplifted the UEFA Champions League experience for fans worldwide with their advanced imaging and AI capabilities. We now look forward to building further on our collaboration to ensure that more people can feel the passion of football and be inspired by the UEFA Champions League.”





Empowering the UEFA Champions League with mobile imaging and AI technologies



With over a decade of expertise in mobile imaging technology, OPPO has created the Matchday Phone for football fans. Combining outstanding telephoto and nighttime photography, OPPO smartphones help fans capture exciting moments in the stadium, delivering clear shots from high up in the stands and capturing vivid colors and details during evening matches.



To bring fans closer to the excitement of football, OPPO also invited football legend Iker Casillas Fernández to demonstrate the latest OPPO AI Studio feature during the partnership renewal event. Over the next three seasons, OPPO will also continue to enhance fan interaction across multiple football touchpoints through ongoing innovation in AI technology and generative AI features such as AI Studio and AI Eraser.





OPPO's ongoing commitment to sports philanthropy



In the coming seasons, OPPO will extend its commitment to football globally by launching a number of youth football development programs worldwide, including in Spain, Mexico, Egypt, and China. Through these initiatives, OPPO and UEFA will provide resources and support to young footballers and community football clubs, inspiring them to chase their football dreams.



During the past two years of collaboration, OPPO has captured and celebrated countless epic moments from the UEFA Champions League using its powerful imaging technology. Under the renewed partnership, OPPO will continue to work closely with UEFA over the next three seasons to provide more fans with opportunities to enjoy football matches and experience how OPPO technology enhances the excitement of UEFA competitions.





