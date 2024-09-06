Date Of Next 3+3 Meeting Agreed, Says Iranian Envoy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The date of the next meeting of the 3+3 has been decided, according to the Iranian Ambassador to Armenia, Azernews reports citing Sputnik Armenia.

The idea of the 3+3 platform for“regional cooperation” was brought forward by Turkiye and Azerbaijan after the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh war and was supposed to include Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye and Iran, however Georgia repeatedly refused to participate.

“There's a clear date, it will be announced through diplomatic channels,” Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Mehdi Sobhani told Sputnik Armenia.

According to earlier media reports, the next meeting of the platform will be a foreign ministerial meeting in Turkiye.