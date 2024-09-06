Date Of Next 3+3 Meeting Agreed, Says Iranian Envoy
The date of the next meeting of the 3+3 platform has been
decided, according to the Iranian Ambassador to Armenia,
Azernews reports citing Sputnik Armenia.
The idea of the 3+3 platform for“regional cooperation” was
brought forward by Turkiye and Azerbaijan after the 2020 Nagorno
Karabakh war and was supposed to include Armenia, Russia,
Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye and Iran, however Georgia repeatedly
refused to participate.
“There's a clear date, it will be announced through diplomatic
channels,” Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Mehdi Sobhani told Sputnik
Armenia.
According to earlier media reports, the next meeting of the
platform will be a foreign ministerial meeting in Turkiye.
