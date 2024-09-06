عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Date Of Next 3+3 Meeting Agreed, Says Iranian Envoy

Date Of Next 3+3 Meeting Agreed, Says Iranian Envoy


9/6/2024 10:09:11 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The date of the next meeting of the 3+3 platform has been decided, according to the Iranian Ambassador to Armenia, Azernews reports citing Sputnik Armenia.

The idea of the 3+3 platform for“regional cooperation” was brought forward by Turkiye and Azerbaijan after the 2020 Nagorno Karabakh war and was supposed to include Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye and Iran, however Georgia repeatedly refused to participate.

“There's a clear date, it will be announced through diplomatic channels,” Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Mehdi Sobhani told Sputnik Armenia.

According to earlier media reports, the next meeting of the platform will be a foreign ministerial meeting in Turkiye.

MENAFN06092024000195011045ID1108645000


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search