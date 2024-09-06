Strike On Pavlohrad: One Killed, Injury Toll Grows To 58

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those in Pavlohrad as a result of a Russian missile strike has increased to 58 people, including three in serious condition.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“In Pavlohrad, three of the individuals hospitalized sustained serious injuries. These are men aged 30, 68 and 69. There are five minors among those injured. A total of 58 people suffered injuries. They sustained lacerations and cut wounds, fractures, bruises, and head injuries,” he posted.

According to Lysak, the damage was caused to several enterprises, more than 30 multi-storey buildings, a kindergarten, and 27 shops. A car was destroyed and two others were damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russians launched a missile attack on Pavlohrad with five Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Russia's Voronezh and Rostov regions.