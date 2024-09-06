Mandatory Inspections Of Airbus A350-900 Engines 'Not Warranted' For Now: EU

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: The European Union's safety authority said Friday that mandatory inspections of Airbus A350-900 engines are not needed for now despite a "potential issue" detected by Malaysia Airlines.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) ordered inspections of part of the fleet of Airbus A350 wide-body jets in operation after an engine fire on a Cathay Pacific flight.

Malaysia said on Friday it had found a "potential issue" with the engine of an Airbus A350-900 aircraft in its fleet, though it added that it had been resolved.

The EASA said Thursday's decision related to Trent XWB-97 engines made by Rolls-Royce.

"Trent XWB-84 engines, installed on the A350-900, are similar but differ in design and service history," an EASA spokeswoman told AFP.

"On the basis of the available information, an extension of the measures to these engines is not warranted at this stage," she said.

The spokeswoman added that the agency was in contact with Rolls-Royce and "all other relevant parties", and that it was evaluating all data.