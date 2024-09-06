A Call For Change Helpline Highlights Complex Relationship Between Addiction And Intimate Partner Violence During Addiction Awareness Month

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Transformative justice helpline offers support for individuals and families navigating the intersection of substance use and abusive behaviors

As September marks Addiction Awareness Month, A Call For Change-the nation's first transformative justice helpline to interrupt domestic and sexual violence-is drawing attention to the complex relationship between substance use disorders and intimate partner violence (IPV). The helpline aims to provide crucial support for individuals and families grappling with these interconnected issues.

"When you love someone who is living with an addiction, the impact can fray the bonds of the relationship," says JAC Patrissi, co-founder of A Call For Change helpline. "As people struggle with addiction, their loved ones are often left with broken hearts, broken trust, and drained emotional and financial resources."

Research indicates a significant overlap between substance use disorders and intimate partner violence. Studies show that prevalence rates for people causing harm who seek substance use disorder treatment are close to 50%, and substance use occurs in 40-60% of IPV incidents.

However, Patrissi emphasizes, "It's crucial to understand that substance use plays a facilitative role in IPV by precipitating or exacerbating violence, rather than a causal one. The substances can amplify or reveal underlying abusive values a person has had all along."

This distinction is vital for those seeking help. A Call For Change Helpline offers an anonymous, confidential resource designed to help people become reliably safe in relationships. The helpline's responders are trained to navigate the complexities that addiction presents to families and intimate partnerships.

"We provide an immediate, existing resource to which family and treatment providers can refer people who are using the tools of abuse," Patrissi explains. "Family and friends can also call to seek guidance and support."

During Addiction Awareness Month, A Call For Change is emphasizing several key points:

The impact of addiction extends beyond the individual to affect families and intimate partnerships.There is a high co-occurrence of substance use disorders and intimate partner violence.Substance use can exacerbate abusive behaviors but does not cause them.Recovery from substance use disorder does not automatically make someone safe in a relationship.Support is available for those navigating these complex issues.

A Call For Change, based in Massachusetts but accepting calls nationwide, provides free, confidential, and anonymous transformative dialogue-based intervention. The helpline serves individuals using tools of dominance and control in their relationships, as well as friends, family, and professionals seeking to hold loved ones accountable compassionately.

About A Call For Change

A Call For Change is the nation's first transformative justice helpline addressing domestic and sexual violence. Launched by Growing A New Heart, it offers free, confidential, and anonymous support through dialogue-based interventions. The helpline serves both individuals using controlling behaviors in relationships and those seeking to help them.

About Growing A New Heart

Growing a New Heart is a collective of like-minded professionals in the fields of social justice advocacy, sexual and domestic violence, addictions, art, communications, dispute resolution, community building and self healing. The organization facilitates relationships and communications in families, workplaces and communities through training, retreats, writing, storytelling, traditional indigenous healing practices, and the arts. Learn more at [growinganewheart]( ).

Growing A New Heart Media Contact:

Michael Rice ([email protected] )

