Global Distributed Energy Resources Management System (DERMS) Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The distributed energy resources management system (DERMS) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.81 billion in 2023 to $0.95 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing penetration of renewable energy, rising investments in smart grid infrastructure, supportive government policies, and increasing investments in the digitalization of the grid.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Distributed Energy Resources Management System (DERMS) Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The distributed energy resources management system (DERMS) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.75 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing focus on decarbonization and sustainability, rising energy demand and need for energy efficiency, and increasing adoption of internet of things (IoT) technologies.

Growth Driver Of The Distributed Energy Resources Management System (DERMS) Market

The increasing adoption of renewable energy sources is expected to propel the growth of the distributed energy resources management system (DERMS) market going forward. Renewable energy sources refer to natural sources or processes that are constantly replenished and can be used to generate electricity or heat. Some renewable energy sources include solar power and wind power. The adoption of renewable energy sources is rising significantly due to environmental concerns, cost competitiveness, policy support, technological advancements, and public demand for sustainable energy solutions. Distributed energy resources management systems (DERMS) optimize the integration and control of various energy sources, such as wind turbines and solar panels, to increase grid dependability and efficiency and contribute to producing renewable energy.

Which Market Players Are Steering the Distributed Energy Resources Management System (DERMS) Market Growth?

Key players in the distributed energy resources management system (DERMS) market include Enel S.p.A., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Oracle Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Distributed Energy Resources Management System (DERMS) Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the distributed energy resources management system (DERMS) market are focused on developing innovative platforms such as distributed energy resource management systems (DERMS) platform, to improve the integration and management of distributed energy resources (DERs) within the grid. A Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) platform is a software solution designed to facilitate the management, coordination, and optimization of distributed energy resources (DERs) within a power distribution network..

How Is The Global Distributed Energy Resources Management System (DERMS) Market Segmented?

1) By Software: Virtual Power Plant (VPP), Management And Control, Analytics

2) By Application: Solar, Energy Storage, Wind, Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Stations, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial And Utilities

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Distributed Energy Resources Management System (DERMS) Market

North America was the largest region in the distributed energy resources management system (DERMS) market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the distributed energy resources management system (DERMS) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Distributed Energy Resources Management System (DERMS) Market Definition

A distributed energy resources management system (DERMS) is a software system that manages and optimizes the operation of distributed energy sources such as solar panels, wind turbines, batteries, and demand response systems. It is employed to effectively oversee and synchronize decentralized energy sources to improve grid reliability, maximize economic gains, and reduce environmental footprints.

Distributed Energy Resources Management System (DERMS) Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global distributed energy resources management system (DERMS) market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Distributed Energy Resources Management System (DERMS) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on distributed energy resources management system (DERMS) market size , distributed energy resources management system (DERMS) market drivers and trends, distributed energy resources management system (DERMS) market major players, distributed energy resources management system (DERMS) competitors' revenues, distributed energy resources management system (DERMS) market positioning, and distributed energy resources management system (DERMS) market growth across geographies. The distributed energy resources management system (DERMS) market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

