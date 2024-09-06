Woman Shot Dead In Broad Daylight At Haryana Bus Stand

(MENAFN- IANS) Mahendragarh, Sep 6 (IANS) A woman was shot dead in broad daylight at a bus stand here on Friday, the said.

The shooting triggered a commotion as people at the bus stand ran helter-skelter in panic. The victim has been identified as Munni Devi, a resident of Khudana village in Mahendragarh district.

Munni Devi and her husband Dinesh had come to Mahendragarh for some work and were waiting at the bus stand to return to their village when a young man approached and shot her on the head.

Munni Devi fell unconscious from the gunshot. She was rushed to the Mahendragarh Civil Hospital, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The police soon reached the crime scene and began the investigation.

The incident was captured on CCTV, which shows a masked assailant shooting Munni Devi and then striking her twice on the waist before fleeing. He stumbled on the road but managed to escape, with several onlookers pursuing him.

The victim's husband claimed that the shooting was the result of an ongoing land dispute. He also identified the assailant as his nephew, who, along with others named Rohit and Vishnu, had previously threatened him.

Local police station in-charge Sudhir Kumar confirmed that the murder is linked to a land dispute between two families.

A case has been registered and the investigation is going on, he said, adding that the accused will be apprehended soon.