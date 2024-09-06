National Association For Healthcare Quality Reveals What's Next In Healthcare At Annual NAHQ Next Event

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NAHQ next brings together 150 leading experts to present innovative ideas and solutions in healthcare Quality & Safety.

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association for Healthcare Quality (NAHQ) intends to ready the workforce for what's coming next in healthcare Quality & Safety via their renowned virtual event, NAHQ next . The annual, must-attend event takes place Sept. 9-11 with 17 virtual live sessions of content provided by 150 expert contributors. Those working in Quality and Safety will benefit from the actionable content that addresses issues head on and features "how-tos" and results, rather than a high-level discussion of industry challenges.

NAHQ next

offers an unparalleled opportunity to hear from innovative trailblazers, connect with industry leaders, gain valuable insights, and contribute to the advancement of healthcare Quality & Safety. NAHQ next 2024 will feature an impressive lineup of speakers, including its CEO, Stephanie Mercado, who will share a bold vision for what is possible on the quest for Quality, and a roadmap for the future.

In addition, attendees can listen to a discussion featuring Ms. Mercado and Jonathan Perlin, MD, PhD, MSHA, MACP, FACMI, the President and CEO of The Joint Commission, who share how Quality and Safety are inextricably linked and essential to improving patient outcomes.

Additional presenters include a team from MedStar Health, Kate Kellogg, MD, MPH, Vice President of Patient Safety and Infection Prevention, and Rollin J. (Terry) Fairbanks, MD, MS, SVP and Chief Quality & Safety Officer, who present expertise in Understanding Human Error to Reduce Patient Harm in Healthcare .

"With the healthcare landscape rapidly evolving, NAHQ next is the premier event designed to equip Quality and Safety professionals with the knowledge and tools needed to stay ahead of the curve," said Jennifer Pitts, Vice President of Programs, Products, and Certification.

Each session and carefully curated piece of content is tailored to your specific needs,

offering actionable insights you can apply immediately to improve patient outcomes and drive organizational success.

The first day of the event will present key learnings about the top three issues in healthcare: improving care, reducing costs, and preparing for a looming workforce "cliff". Participants will learn strategies to tackle them and hear from leaders who are already successfully activating their workforce and leveraging their Quality & Safety toolkits to achieve results.



The second day will amplify the voices of healthcare professionals who are tapping into the power of healthcare Quality & Safety to find those solutions and achieve healthcare excellence for the long term.

Attendees can see "Work in Action" and learn strategies that are applicable and actionable in their own workplace.

Day three of NAHQ next will focus on another

important area

that deserves the best effort of the healthcare professional: themselves. Whether a seasoned veteran in healthcare Quality or just "quality curious" and looking for immediate next steps, the third day will demonstrate techniques for advancement in the career path, the Quality mission, and self-care during the process.

There's still time to register and details can be found on nahq.org.

About NAHQ



The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is at the forefront of elevating the profession and advancing the discipline of quality & safety across the continuum of care. We set the industry standard through our expert-created, twice-validated Healthcare Quality Competency FrameworkTM

and help individuals and organizations achieve it through educational programming, industry leading data-driven intelligence, and the only accredited certification in healthcare quality, Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality®(CPHQ). NAHQ also serves as a welcoming membership community and a trusted partner to 150+ organizations helping build quality infrastructures, workforce planning and professional development programs and quality cultures. Learn more at NAHQ ( )



