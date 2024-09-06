Houston-Based MSP M7 Services Announces New VP Of Information Security

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

M7 Services - We take care of your so you can take care of your business.

John Makings - VP of Information Security

Newest Addition to the M7 Management Team Dramatically Expands M7's Security Expertise

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- M7 Services, LLC, a leading provider of innovative information managed services, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Makings as the new VP of Information Security. With over 15 years of experience in cybersecurity, John brings a wealth of expertise in building and maturing security programs across various industries, including healthcare, government, and SaaS.Mr. Makings has a proven track record of translating complex industry risks into actionable security objectives and roadmaps. His strategic leadership in cybersecurity has been instrumental in ensuring compliance with NIST, HIPAA, and other critical regulatory frameworks. At M7 Services, he will lead the company's cybersecurity initiatives, ensuring clients benefit from state-of-the-art security solutions that align with individual business goals.In his previous roles, Mr. Makings served as a Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) at Leidos, where he successfully mitigated high-risk vulnerabilities and enhanced security postures for a diverse client base, including federal agencies and private corporations. His leadership at Ciox Health as Deputy Chief Information Security Officer was marked by his ability to scale security architectures, manage incident response teams, and drive innovation in security practices.“We're thrilled to have John join our team,” said Jessie McMahon, CEO of M7 Services.“His deep understanding of cybersecurity and his ability to lead teams in developing robust security frameworks will be invaluable as we continue to expand our services and ensure our clients are protected in an ever-evolving digital landscape.”Mr. Makings' commitment to fostering a culture of security awareness and continuous improvement is well-aligned with M7 Services' mission to provide secure, reliable, and scalable IT solutions. His expertise in cloud security, incident response, and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) will be critical as we enhance our offerings to meet the growing demands of our clients.“I'm excited to join M7 Services and look forward to leading the cybersecurity team in delivering top-tier security solutions,” said John Makings.“M7's dedication to excellence in IT services provides the perfect environment to implement innovative security strategies that will protect our clients' most valuable assets.”Mr. Makings holds a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science from The George Washington University and is a Certified Information Security Manager (CISM). He also holds a Top Secret clearance issued by the Department of Defense. His affiliations include the Information Systems Audit & Control Association (ISACA), where he actively contributes to the Greater Washington, DC Chapter.About M7 ServicesSince its inception in 2014, M7 Services has been recognized as a leading provider of managed IT services and solutions for the hospitality industry, offering unmatched technical expertise and exceptional customer service to thousands of hotel customers across North America. With a comprehensive offering including 24x7 full-service Helpdesk support, project management services, new hotel builds, property transition support, and PCI compliance solutions, M7 Services is dedicated to the continuous development and improvement of the systems and protocols used by clients to identify and deploy the most advanced technologies throughout their organizations. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company maintains operations in the U.S., Mexico, and the Philippines and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies for three consecutive years from 2019 to 2021.More information about M7 Services can be found at .

