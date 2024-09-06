Global High Fat Powder Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The high fat powder market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $81.87 billion in 2023 to $88.50 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising preference for rich and indulgent flavors, rising plant-based products, rising prevalence of obesity, rising confectionary products, rising consumption of processed foods, increased food and beverages, and rising meat consumption.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global High Fat Powder Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The high fat powder market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $121.54 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing ready-to-eat products, increasing dietary products, increasing plant-based high fat powder, increasing diabetes, increasing vegan products, increasing food and beverages, increasing dietary supplements, and growing demand for convenience foods. Major trends in the forecast period include product innovation, improved packaging technologies, development of cold chain capacities, innovative fat-powder formulations, and advancements in processed food technologies.

Growth Driver Of The High Fat Powder Market

The growing demand for convenience foods is expected to propel the growth of the high fat powder market going forward. Convenience foods are pre-packaged or pre-prepared foods designed for quick and easy consumption with minimal preparation time and are typically ready-to-eat or require simple steps such as heating or mixing, catering to busy lifestyles. The demand for convenience foods is growing due to shifting lifestyles, increased urbanization, and a preference for quick and easy meal solutions. High-fat powders are utilized in convenience foods to enhance texture, flavor, and nutritional content, catering to ketogenic diets and portable meal solutions.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The High Fat Powder Market Trends?

Key players in the high fat powder market include BASF SE, FrieslandCampina Kievit, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Arla Foods Group, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Barry Callebaut AG, Kerry Group plc, HOCHDORF Group, Mokate S.A., Batory Foods, Corman SA, FutureCeuticals, Lactalis Group, Kanegrade Limited, All American Foods, Aarkay Food Products Ltd, MEGGLE GmbH, Iprona SpA, NutraDry, Alpen Food Group, Castle Dairy.

What Are The Dominant Trends In High Fat Powder Market Growth ?

Major companies operating in the high fat powder market are focusing on developing innovative products such as high-fat cocoa powders to meet the rising demand for healthier, indulgent options in the food and beverage industry. High-fat cocoa powders refer to cocoa powders that contain a higher percentage of cocoa butter compared to regular cocoa powders.

How Is The Global High Fat Powder Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Coconut Milk Powder, Cream Powder, Butter Powder, Other Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets Or Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Sales Channel, Business To Business

3) By Application: Household, Commercial, Industrial

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The High Fat Powder Market

North America was the largest region in the high fat powder market in 2023. The regions covered in the high fat powder market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

High Fat Powder Market Definition

High-fat powder refers to a powdered form of food or supplement that has a high-fat content relative to its other macronutrients (carbohydrates and proteins). These powders are often used in various applications, such as meal replacements, ketogenic diets, sports nutrition, and culinary uses, to provide a concentrated source of dietary fat.

High Fat Powder Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global high fat powder market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The High Fat Powder Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on high fat powder market size, high fat powder market drivers and trends, high fat powder market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The high fat powder market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

