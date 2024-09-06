عربي


CTS Corporation To Participate In The Sidoti Small Cap Conference


9/6/2024 9:30:50 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LISLE, Ill., Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS), announced today that Kieran O'Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Sidoti Small Cap conference on September 18, 2024, at 4 p.m. (EDT). The conference will be held virtually. You may access a live webcast of the event using this LINK .

More information and access to the event can be found on the Sidoti Conference website.

About CTS

CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components in North America, Europe and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical and transportation markets. For more information, visit .

Contact

Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532 USA
+1 (630) 577-8800
...


