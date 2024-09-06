Reviva Labs Welcomes Katina Gilmore To Its Virtual Skincare Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sendayco LLC

Reviva Labs Logo

Reviva Labs welcomes Katina Gilmore, an experienced esthetician and RN, as a Virtual Skincare Consultant to enhance their Free Virtual Skincare Consultations.

DAYTON, OH, US, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Reviva Labs, a Sendayco, LLC brand, is thrilled to announce the addition of Katina Gilmore to its team as a Virtual Skincare Consultant. Katina, an experienced esthetician and registered nurse, brings a unique blend of clinical expertise and esthetic knowledge that will elevate our Free Virtual Skincare Consultations to new heights.

With dual certifications in esthetics and nursing from the College of the Mainland and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Capella University, Katina's career spans critical care nursing and advanced esthetic treatments. She's worked at top-tier hospitals and her esthetician experience includes performing IPL, laser hair removal, chemical peels, and microdermabrasion.

Katina is known for her ability to combine her medical knowledge with her passion for esthetics, creating customized skincare regimens that leave clients glowing. Her expertise is not only in treatments but also in education, having trained with leading skincare brands and spoken at the Nuekie Skin of Color Conference.

Troy Augustine, CEO & President of Sendayco, LLC, expressed his enthusiasm, stating,“We're thrilled to welcome Katina to the Reviva Labs team. Her breadth of knowledge and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our Virtual Skincare Consultations, helping our clients achieve their best skin yet.”

Katina Gilmore's addition is a significant step forward for Reviva Labs as it expands its team of skilled professionals. Her Free Virtual Skincare Consultations are now available to help clients live beautifully.

About Sendayco LLC:

Founded in February 2019 in Dayton, Ohio, Sendayco LLC is a leading online retailer of natural products. With brands like Pure Body Naturals, DIY Beauty, and Emily's Naturals, Sendayco LLC provides high-quality, natural solutions that empower customers to embrace their individuality and creativity. For more information, visit .

About Reviva Labs:

For over 51 years, Reviva Labs has been a leader in natural skincare, offering safe and effective products sold in major retailers, professional spas, salons, and health food stores worldwide. Known for skincare breakthroughs and innovative natural ingredients, Reviva Labs' products are free from harmful ingredients, cruelty-free, and proudly made in the USA. For more information, visit .

William Levins

Sendayco, LLC

+1 856-428-3885

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.