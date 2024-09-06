Inertia Resources, Inc., One Of The Nation's Fastest Growing Energy Brokerage Firms, Expands Services To Maine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Demorian Linton, Founder and Principal Owner, Inertia Resources, Inc.

- Demorian Linton, Founder and Principal Owner, Inertia Resources, Inc, MA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inertia Resources , one of the fastest-growing energy brokerage firms in the United States, is broadening its footprint with new licensing in Maine. This strategic expansion enhances Inertia's position in the New England energy market and introduces comprehensive new energy management services and cost-saving solutions to businesses across the state.Founded in 2018 by Demorian Linton, Inertia Resources began as a licensed premium electric power and natural gas broker in Boston, Massachusetts, serving commercial and industrial clients nationwide. Linton's innovative business model, which maintains a physical presence in each city served, has distinguished Inertia in the market, offering clients the unique advantage of face-to-face interactions with their brokers. This approach, combined with Linton's nearly two decades of experience in the energy sector, has driven the company's rapid growth, making it one of the fastest growing firms in the country, with nearly 60 representatives operating across 22 states.“We're thrilled to expand our reach into Maine, where we will continue to help businesses save millions in energy costs and move toward the future with renewable energy solutions,” said Linton.“This strategic expansion not only provides commercial and industrial businesses in Maine with access to a team of industry experts who can navigate the complexities of an evolving energy market, it leverages our provision for greater savings and additional energy solutions for the state and our growing national client base.”Inertia Resources has seen unparalleled growth since its inception, with over 4,500 clients and 20,000 meter locations nationwide. Linton's client-focused approach, supported by a diverse team with more than 50 years of combined experience in energy deregulation, has earned Inertia national recognition as a leader in commercial energy brokerage, supply management, renewable energy solutions, and EV charging technology.As one of the few premium brokers of electricity for some of the world's largest energy companies, Inertia offers solutions in over 100 utilities nationwide and has saved businesses over $100 million in energy costs to date.Linton's vision for Inertia Resources extends beyond cost savings for clients, continually integrating the latest energy management technology and developing forward-thinking, eco-friendly energy solutions that promote sustainability and corporate responsibility. The company leverages renewable sources, including wind, solar, hydroelectric, and geothermal power, helping corporate clients fully transition to green energy and recognize its benefits. These efforts not only reduce energy bills and carbon emissions but also deliver positive ESG outcomes and diversify energy supplies, decreasing reliance on imported fuels.With the expansion into Maine, Inertia Resources, Inc., is on pace to realize its most successful year in the company's history.For more information on Inertia Resources, Inc., visit .For media inquiries, please contact Sherrie Handrinos at ... or call 734-341-6859.About Inertia ResourcesInertia Resources is one of the fastest-growing energy consulting firms in the country. Founded in 2018, the nationally recognized energy broker is leading the way in commercial energy broker services, commodity supply management services, cutting-edge billing technology, renewable energy solutions, and EV charging technology. As one of the only preferred premium brokers in the United States, Inertia works with some of the largest energy companies in the world to offer the best pricing and competitive market management for clients for the lifetime of their business.Inertia's senior brokerage staff has over 50 years of combined industry expertise and prides itself on personal service. With main offices in Boston, Massachusetts, and Dallas, Texas, and over 55 brokers nationwide, Inertia maintains a physical presence for clients in 22 states.For more information, visit .

