Suburban Propane Collaborates With Sharing House To Clean, Organize Donations & Contribute Funds To Emergency Heating Assistance Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WHIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH ), a nationwide distributor of propane, propane, renewable natural gas, oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, volunteered at Sharing House in Brevard, North Carolina on September 5th to sort and organize donations of clothing, blankets, and housewares; clean and organize storage areas; and perform light landscaping. The Company also donated funds to Sharing House's emergency heating assistance program, which serves nearly 1,000 low-income households each winter.

"Suburban Propane is committed to supporting organizations such as Sharing House, which play a crucial role in delivering essential services to communities in need," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson for Suburban Propane. "We extend our gratitude to the dedicated volunteers at Sharing House for their invaluable contributions and tireless efforts in addressing critical needs and supporting those who require assistance the most."

"We are deeply grateful to Suburban Propane for their generosity and hands-on support," said Cara Bradshaw, Community Impact Director, Sharing House. "Their volunteers helped us organize vital donations and improve our facilities, and their financial contribution will go a long way in keeping our neighbors warm and cared for this winter. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to uplifting our community and ensuring that essential needs are met."

SuburbanCares is committed to supporting community efforts across the United States. Recently, SuburbanCares has undertaken charitable endeavors in numerous communities within Milford, NH; Phoenix, AZ; Dayton and Columbus, OH; Sacramento, San Diego, Santa Rosa and Los Angeles, CA; Huntsville, AL; Saratoga Springs, Syracuse and Albany, NY; St. Augustine, Key West and Lake Worth, FL; Spokane, WA; Boston, MA; Helena, MT; Charlotte, NC; Lewes, DE; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Columbia and Charleston, SC; New Brunswick, NJ; and Austin, TX.

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in

Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas ("RNG"), fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and producer of and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states.



Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing Suburban Propane's 95-year legacy, an ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across Suburban Propane's national footprint; and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane – promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and investing in the next generation of innovative, renewable energy alternatives.

About Sharing House

Sharing House is a faith-based, cooperative organization uniting area congregations, individuals, and businesses, believing that together, we can provide more effective assistance to those in need than any one of us could achieve alone. For over 42 years, Sharing House has served as a cornerstone of compassion and crisis assistance for under-resourced neighbors in Transylvania County, NC. Guided by the principles of love-in-action and the inherent dignity of every person, Sharing House is committed to uplifting our community and fostering resilience by providing essential services in a trauma-informed environment, including food and fresh produce, gently-used clothing, rent and utility assistance, household goods, and camping equipment. The facility offers hot showers, a safe space for sharing stories of struggle, and a refuge of belonging.

In Transylvania County, 45 percent of residents struggle with unaffordable rent, and 35 percent are considered low-income, earning less than $55,500 for a family of four. At Sharing House, the urgent need for a compassionate response to these challenges is recognized, and it is committed to offering pathways out of poverty and crisis, providing support and resources that empower individuals and families to achieve stability and self-sufficiency. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.