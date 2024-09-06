Kutetailor Concludes Successful New York Kickoff For 2024 World Tour, Empowering Tailors And Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kutetailor, a global leader in intelligent and custom suit solutions, has successfully wrapped up the first leg of its 2024 World Tour in New York City.

The event marked the official unveiling of Kutetailor's highly anticipated 2024 Fall/Winter Collection. This collection featured a diverse range of custom suits and garments, each crafted with precision to meet the unique needs of the models. Attendees were impressed by the high craftsmanship and product quality, highlighting Kutetailor's ability to push the boundaries of custom fashion while maintaining details that define the industry. More than just a product display, the launch event emphasized Kutetailor's advanced Made-to-Measure (MTM) platform. This platform enables tailors and designers to effectively manage the entire customization process, offering a comprehensive solution that enhances efficiency and precision for users, from design to delivery.

Drawing on its legacy as Red Collar, a respected name in ready-to-wear apparel, Kutetailor remains dedicated to delivering practical, grounded solutions that benefit the tailoring industry. Robert Zhang , Global Business Director of Kutetailor, emphasized during his opening remarks: "New York helped us transform from a traditional clothing factory into a technology-driven Made-to-Measure business, allowing us to reduce delivery times from three months to one week. Today, we produce thousands of tailor-made suits daily and ship them globally. We are excited to share our abilities and experience with new partners to shape the future of the custom fashion industry."

Zhang highlighted Kutetailor's mission to support tailors and entrepreneurs by providing the tools they need to thrive. The company's C2B2M (Customer to Business to Manufacturer) model is revolutionizing how customization is approached, enabling small businesses and designers to scale while maintaining high craftsmanship standards. Kutetailor provides a one-stop solution that assists craftsmanship rather than replacing it, balancing speed and quality in an increasingly fast-paced fashion world. This innovative approach has garnered notable attention from industry professionals, who recognize its value in a social media-driven market.

The event attracted significant participation from industry professionals, including members of fashion associations, professors from renowned institutions like Parsons, Pratt, and FIT, as well as a large number of tailors and independent designers all across New York, eager to explore how technology is shaping the future of custom tailoring, offering positive feedback on the event. Dara Lamb, CEO of DARA LAMB Custom Clothing and Executive Board Member of the Custom Tailors and Designers Association (CTDA), commended the success of the event and highlighted the importance of technology in reshaping traditional craftsmanship, particularly from the perspective of female bespoke tailoring. Lamb noted that Kutetailor's integration of technology with traditional craftsmanship represents an important advancement for the industry and related communities.

Kutetailor's impact goes beyond product innovation, aiming to build a sustainable ecosystem that supports the tailoring community while empowering independent entrepreneurs. The event included hands-on workshops designed to equip tailor shop owners and designers with practical skills needed for the modern market. Led by experts from top institutions, these workshops focused on precision measuring techniques, digital integration, and e-commerce strategies that streamline business operations. This support is critical for helping local tailors and small businesses overcome the challenges of managing operations at scale without compromising quality. The workshops received high praise from attendees for their practical, actionable advice.

Vision for the Future: A Message from Yunlan Zhang

The event culminated with a forward-looking statement from Kutetailor's President, Yunlan Zhang , who shared a bold vision for the future of the custom fashion industry:

"The future of custom fashion lies in removing the traditional barriers that have long hindered emerging designers and smaller businesses. At Kutetailor, we are providing a gateway for the next generation of creators to bring their visions to life. By democratizing access to these one-stop solutions, we are paving the way for a more inclusive, dynamic industry. Our commitment is to empower designers and entrepreneurs with the tools they need to thrive, regardless of their scale, ensuring that innovation and creativity can flourish without limits."

About Kutetailor

Founded in 1995 as Red Collar, Kutetailor is a pioneering force in the industry, specializing in tailor-made suits and custom apparel. In 2003, the company made a strategic pivot to focus on Made-to-Measure (MTM) solutions, leveraging cutting-edge technology to revolutionize the industry. Today, Kutetailor offers a comprehensive MTM platform that empowers fashion brands and businesses to create garments with exceptional efficiency and precision.

