Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Host Regularly Scheduled Quarterly Investor Meeting With Management

J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG ) will be hosting its regularly scheduled quarterly management meeting on Thursday, September 19, from 8:00 a.m. until approximately 10:30 a.m. CT. This quarter's meeting will take place virtually via call.

During the call, the company's operating and leaders will present background information and commentary on the company's business operations and financial outlook, and will take questions from the community.

The conference call will be broadcast live through Gallagher's website at , and a conference call replay will be available at the same link through September 26, 2024.

Any information distributed in conjunction with this meeting will be available on September 19 at 7:45 a.m. CT at .

