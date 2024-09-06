Nella Partners With Chicago Red Stars To Champion Women's Health

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Revolutionizing Gynecological Care with a Game-Changing Speculum

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nella Speculum , celebrated as TIME Magazine's Invention of the Year, is taking its mission to the next level by partnering with the Chicago Red Stars, a leading force in women's soccer. This collaboration aims to redefine women's health, making Nella a name that resonates with every woman and clinician across the nation.

On September 9, Nellaspec is holding a powerful panel discussion featuring Red Stars forward and Olympic Gold medalist Mallory Swanson, Nellaspec founder Fahti Khosrowshahi and Brooke Shields, actress, model, author & entrepreneur. The conversation is moderated by Erin Andrews, sports journalist, entrepreneur, host and cervical cancer survivor, this conversation will be highlighted on Nella's Instagram page providing an unmissable opportunity to engage with leaders in health and sports.

"As women athletes shatter records and redefine boundaries in sports, we at Nella are breaking barriers in women's health," said Fahti Khosrowshahi, founder of the Nella Speculum. "The accomplishments of U.S. women athletes on the global stage are nothing short of inspiring, and we're thrilled to join forces with the Chicago Red Stars-an organization that embodies leadership, strength, and innovation in women's sports."

The partnership kicks off on September 8 at SeatGeek Stadium, where the Red Stars will proudly display the NellaSpec logo on their jerseys. Fans attending the match will also be treated to exclusive Nella Comfort Lounge access, where they can receive a complimentary pair of Nella's cozy socks-a symbol of the comfort and care that Nella brings to women's health.

"Nellaspec's work in the women's health space is incredibly important, and as a women's professional soccer club, we felt it important to use our platform to help amplify their work," said Sara Arnold, Red Stars vice president of corporate partnerships. "Partnering with Nellaspec to sell out our jersey for the first time in club history is further evidence to the positive momentum brought on by the leadership of Laura Ricketts and the new ownership group, as well as the hard work of our players and associates in showing the value of our club."

Nella is committed to making gynecological exams more comfortable, helping women overcome the anxiety that often leads to skipped or delayed screenings. With a focus on inclusivity, Nella products are designed for patients of all body types, ages, and medical histories. "Cervical cancer remains one of the most common yet preventable cancers among women globally," Khosrowshahi emphasized. "By reducing the discomfort of exams, Nella is making it easier for women to prioritize their health."

Follow Nella's journey and tune in to discussion with Mallory Swanson on September 9 via Instagram @nellaspec.

About Nella

Ceek Women's Health is the parent company to the Nella Speculum and nellaspec. Nella is transforming the experience of pelvic exams with a revolutionary speculum designed for comfort and ease. Moving beyond cold metal and fragile plastic, Nella offers solutions that put patient comfort first.

About the Red Stars

Founded in 2007, the Chicago Red Stars are a cornerstone of women's professional soccer. As one of the original teams in the National Women's Soccer League, the Red Stars have consistently demonstrated excellence, making playoff appearances for seven consecutive years and reaching the NWSL Championship in 2019 and 2021.

