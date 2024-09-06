MENAFN - PR Newswire) The brand's partnership with television's biggest night kicks off the next chapter for Johnnie Walker as it embarks on a new era of cultural collaborations, redefining expectations and occasions for Scotch whisky enjoyment

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnnie Walker, the world's number one blended Scotch whisky, is embarking on a groundbreaking series of partnerships to inspire a new generation of whisky drinkers and expand its impact across spheres within modern luxury culture. Kicking off Johnnie Walker Blue Label experiences as the Official Spirits Partner of the 76th Emmy®

Awards, the brand is setting the stage for dynamic collaborations across culinary arts, entertainment and fashion with more to be announced later this fall.

JOHNNIE WALKER BLENDED SCOTCH WHISKY TEAMS UP WITH EBON MOSS-BACHRACH, COURTNEY STORER AND CHARLES JOLY TO CREATE BLUE LABEL COCKTAIL PAIRINGS IN CELEBRATION OF THE 76TH EMMY® AWARDS

Elegance in Motion paired with Caramelized Onion Burger

"Johnnie Walker is an iconic brand known for bringing its bold, progressive spirit to life's biggest moments and as we look to take the brand into the future, we're honored to work with like-minded partners who also shape culture through their respective crafts," says Josh Dean, Vice President of Johnnie Walker at Diageo North America. "Starting with this year's Emmys®, our partnerships will redefine whisky occasions and reintroduce Johnnie Walker Blue Label not only as a staple for momentous milestones, but also its role in everyday celebrations for those who appreciate fresh, uniquely luxurious and memorable experiences."

In collaboration with 2023 Emmy-winning actor and current Emmy nominee Ebon Moss-Bachrach, renowned chef and culinary producer Courtney Storer, and Diageo Reserve World Class award-winning mixologist Charles Joly, Johnnie Walker toasts this year's outstanding moments in television with bespoke Blue Label cocktail pairings. The talented trio challenges traditional whisky tropes to reveal hidden flavors in Blue Label to enhance dining occasions with unexpected modern sophistication.

"I'm thrilled to share my love for food and whisky by partnering with Johnnie Walker and having the opportunity to work with Courtney Storer again, alongside Charles Joly to help bring their incredible craftsmanship to fans across the country," says Ebon Moss-Bachrach. "We've developed three delicious pairings that demonstrate our passion for flavor exploration while integrating Johnnie Walker Blue Label in ways you might not expect. It's been a fun and creative journey that I can't wait for people to try."

Courtney Storer's culinary expertise combined with Ebon Moss-Bachrach's favorite American handheld bites results in three unique and unexpected pairings. Each recipe complements the signature 76th Emmy®

Awards cocktails that will be featured at celebrations and surrounding events throughout the season:



Caramelized Onion Burger

- a high-brow twist on an indulgent late-night favorite, combines complex flavors of onions caramelized in Johnnie Walker Blue Label alongside sharp white cheddar cheese and aioli

Paired with Elegance In Motion

- a reimagined Whisky Sour with a hint of fizz

Steak Frites Bite

- a modern take on a restaurant classic, a handheld hanger steak bite atop a crispy potato paired with a rich Johnnie Walker Blue Label Au Poivre sauce

Paired with Dressed For Success

- an elevated twist on a Rob Roy Chicago-Style Burger

- a smash burger riff on the classic Chicago hot dog, a double patty is finished in a splash of Johnnie Walker Blue Label layered on a poppy seed brioche bun topped with onion, pickles and sport peppers

Paired with Lights, Coffee, Action!

- a frozen coffee that playfully takes the popular Espresso Martini to a whole new level

"I love using Johnnie Walker Blue Label to complement and inspire dishes that create an exceptional culinary experience because of its depth of character achieved by blending rare and perfectly aged whiskies," says Courtney Storer. "Our goal was to highlight the subtle nuances in Blue Label and offer a journey of flavor for fans tuning in to the Emmy®

Awards at home or seeking inspiration when ordering Blue Label while dining out."

Following the 76th Emmy®

Awards, the brand is inviting fans 21+ to experience this culinary combination by exploring the 'Blue List' by Johnnie Walker – a curated selection of bars and restaurants nationwide where they can enjoy Johnnie Walker Blue Label cocktails and pairings inspired by Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Courtney Storer's recipes. The list encourages foodies and cocktail enthusiasts to uncork Blue in California, New York, Miami and Chicago.

Stay updated on Johnnie Walker's latest news and the 'Blue List' by following @JohnnieWalkerUS. Celebrate television's brightest stars during the 76th Emmy®

Awards, airing live coast to coast from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15, (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT / 5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT) on ABC and streaming next day on Hulu.

