Q3 2024 Early Indicators Law Firm Hourly Rate Report: Current Legal Market Trends Revealed With Coverage Of 60+ Firms

The Valeo 2024 Early Indicators Law Firm Hourly Rate Report has been released, presenting a comprehensive analysis of the average hourly rates across various positions within the sphere of AMLAW 200, non-AMLAW, and Magic Circle law firms. This report offers vital insights into the initial rate adjustments of the year 2024 when compared to the preceding year, providing a clear picture of current trends in the legal industry.
Research and Reporting Methodology
With meticulous research and analysis of publicly disclosed data, the report offers an unparalleled depth of information, delving into hourly rates for over 2,500 law firms and more than 20,000 represented companies. The data collection involves extensive secondary public records research, enabling users to make informed direct comparisons and strategic decisions, applicable not only across enterprises but also on an individual engagement basis. Comprehensive Pricing Platform
The Valeo Attorney Hourly Rates and LPM Pricing Platform, which feeds the data into the Analytical Reports, provides granulated data, including average billed rates by firm, position, practice areas, and rate year. Each data point is meticulously sourced, citing the exact origin of information, ranging from court filings to government affairs fees, bolstering its credibility and acceptance within United States federal and state court systems.
Global Coverage and Legal Market Impact
Recognizing the global nature of legal practices, the report encompasses hourly rate information for attorneys across 62 countries, represented in 11 different currencies. The lawful acceptance of the data, due to its public availability and rigorous sourcing, has seen its usage and citation in several hundred United States federal and state court cases, underlining the report's impact and authority in legal rate benchmarking.
Data Usage in Judicial Contexts
The acceptance and usage of this report's data extend to the highest judicial echelons, including the Supreme Court of the United States, indicative of its extensive verification processes and the reliability bestowed upon it by legal professionals nationwide. The release of the Valeo 2024 Early Indicators Law Firm Hourly Rate Report marks a critical tool for legal professionals, law firms, corporations, and consulting firms worldwide, providing an eminent reference for analyzing and strategizing in alignment with the latest legal market monetary trends.
Companies Featured
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP Alston & Bird LLP Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo Baker & Hostetler LLP Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP Bracewell LLP Brown Rudnick LLP Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP Burr & Forman LLP Cozen O'Connor Crowell & Moring LLP Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP Dechert LLP Dickinson Wright PLLC DLA Piper LLP (US) Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP Fenwick & West LLP Foley Hoag LLP Fox Rothschild LLP Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP Goodwin Procter LLP GrayRobinson, P.A. Greenberg Traurig LLP Hanson Bridgett LLP Herrick Feinstein LLP Hogan Lovells LLP Ice Miller LLP Jenner & Block LLP Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP Kelley Drye & Warren LLP Kirkland & Ellis LLP Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP Kutak Rock LLP Latham & Watkins LLP Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP Littler Mendelson P.C. Loeb & Loeb LLP Lowenstein Sandler PC McDermott Will & Emery LLP Milbank LLP Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP Morrison & Foerster LLP Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP Norton Rose Fulbright Paul Hastings LLP Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP Reed Smith LLP Ropes & Gray LLP Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP Seyfarth Shaw LLP Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP Spencer Fane LLP Sullivan & Cromwell LLP Thompson Coburn LLP Thompson Hine LLP Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP Vedder Price P.C. Vinson & Elkins LLP Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP White & Case LLP Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, PC Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP
