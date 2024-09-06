Alopexx Announces Investment From Biotech Consortia, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) supports product development and commercialization of a potentially life-saving vaccine

Cambridge, MA, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alopexx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel, broad-spectrum immune-mediated therapeutics for the prevention and of bacterial, fungal, and parasitic infections, today announced that Biotech Consortia, (“BCI”) has made an investment into Alopexx.

Anti-microbial resistance is a growing menace globally brought about mainly due to the widespread use and abuse of antibiotics, resulting in antibiotic resistant microorganisms spreading worldwide. The investment from BCI will be crucial for the advancement of AV0328 and all clinical programs at Alopexx.

Dr. Daniel Vlock, CEO of Alopexx, commented,“We are pleased to secure this significant investment from BCI as it will assist with strengthening our entire product portfolio. We look forward to advancing the development of our broad spectrum anti-microbial vaccine and other vaccines in our pipeline and bringing potentially life-saving vaccines to the world.”

About AV0328

AV0328 is a synthetic vaccine designed to target poly N-acetyl glucosamine (PNAG), a substance found on the surface of a wide range of bacterial, fungal, and parasitic pathogens. In pre-clinical studies, targeting PNAG has shown effectiveness in preventing and treating infections caused by over 15 different pathogens. A phase I, first-in-human trial has been completed, demonstrating that AV0328 is well-tolerated with no serious adverse events observed. The vaccine induced antibodies capable of killing a wide range of PNAG-expressing pathogens, reaffirming its potential as a broad-spectrum antimicrobial solution. Additionally, AV0328 can be manufactured at an affordable cost of about $1 per dose, making it suitable for use in low-and middle-income countries.

About Alopexx, Inc.

Alopexx is a clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting novel immune therapeutics for the prevention and treatment of bacterial, fungal and parasitic microbial infections. The target of our therapeutics, poly N-acetyl glucosamine (PNAG), has been found in a wide range of pathogens. Our vaccine candidate, AV0328 , has been shown to induce protective antibodies against a wide range of PNAG-expressing pathogens in a Phase I trial. F598, our fully human monoclonal antibody, has been shown to be safe and well tolerated in phase I and pilot trials. Following a single infusion, it can provide protection for 2-3 months. Our goal is to develop a broad-spectrum, non-antibiotic therapeutic platform for the treatment and prevention of microbial infections. These immune therapeutics will reduce reliance on antibiotics and the development of antimicrobial resistance. For more information, please visit .

About Biotech Consortia Inc.

BCI is an international business company, focused on strategic investments, collaborations, research and development in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include product development, product potential projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future events, operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions. Although Alopexx's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Alopexx that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, including post marketing, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as the FDA, regarding whether and when to approve any drug, device or biological application that may be filed for any such product candidates as well as their decisions regarding labelling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of such products candidates, the absence of guarantee that the products candidates if approved will be commercially successful, the future approval and commercial success of therapeutic alternatives as well as those discussed or identified in the public filings with the SEC made by Alopexx, including those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Alopexx's registration statement on Form S-1. Other than as required by applicable law, Alopexx does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

...

212-671-1020