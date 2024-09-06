Orthopedic Devices Market Size To Hit USD 89.60 Billion By 2032, Fueled By Technological Innovation And Rising Geriatric Population | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to SNS Insider, Surging Musculoskeletal Disorder Rates and Breakthroughs in 3D Printing, Robotics, and AI Propel Orthopedic Devices Growth at a 4.5% CAGR Pune, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orthopedic Devices Market Size & Growth Analysis: “According to SNS Insider, The global Orthopedic Devices Market , valued at approximately USD 60.00 billion in 2023, is poised for substantial growth, projected to reach USD 89.60 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate of 4.5% during the forecast period.” This growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, a rising geriatric population, and significant advancements in orthopedic device technologies. Key Market Drivers and Trends The rising incidence of musculoskeletal disorders, including osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and osteoporosis, is a primary factor driving the demand for orthopedic devices. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that musculoskeletal conditions are the leading cause of disability worldwide, affecting approximately 1.71 billion people. This growing patient population necessitates advanced orthopedic solutions to enhance mobility and improve quality of life. The aging global population further exacerbates the demand for orthopedic devices. As people age, the likelihood of experiencing orthopedic issues, such as joint degeneration and fractures, increases. According to the United Nations, the number of people aged 60 years or over is projected to double by 2050, further boosting the market for orthopedic devices.





Segment Analysis

The orthopedic devices market is segmented into product types, including joint reconstruction, spinal devices, trauma fixation, ortho biologics, and others. Joint reconstruction devices, which include hip, knee, and shoulder implants, held the largest market share in 2023 due to the high prevalence of osteoarthritis and the increasing number of joint replacement surgeries.

The spinal devices segment is also substantial growth, driven by the growing incidence of spinal disorders and advancements in spinal fusion technologies. Trauma fixation devices, used in the treatment of fractures and other traumatic injuries, are experiencing steady demand, particularly in emerging economies where the incidence of road accidents remains high.

Orthopedic Devices Market Key Segmentation:

By Product Type



Joint replacements



Hip



Knee

Shoulder

Spinal implants

Trauma and fracture devices

Sports medicine devices Arthroscopy devices

By Material



Metal



Titanium

Stainless Steel

Polymers



PEEK

UHMWPE

Ceramics



Alumina Zirconia

By End-user



Hospitals

Ambulatory surgery centers

Clinics Rehabilitation centers

Regional Dynamics

North America held the largest share of the orthopedic devices market in 2023, accounting for a significant portion of global revenue and this dominance is attributed to the region's well-established healthcare set-up, high adoption of innovative technologies, and the presence of major market players. The growing prevalence of obesity and an aging population in the US further contribute to the demand for orthopedic devices.

Europe is the second-largest market, driven by the rising incidence of musculoskeletal disorders and a growing elderly population. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, fueled by increasing healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare infrastructure, and a growing awareness of advanced orthopedic treatments.

Recent Developments

The orthopedic devices market has seen several notable developments in recent years. Major companies are focusing on mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their market position and expand their product portfolios. For instance, in 2023, Smith & Nephew launched its RI.HIP NAVIGATION system, is an advanced technology designed to improve the accuracy of hip replacement surgeries.

Moreover, strategic collaborations between technology companies and healthcare providers are driving innovation in the market. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in orthopedic surgeries is another trend gaining traction, offering improved diagnostic capabilities and personalized treatment plans.

Key Takeaways



The global orthopedic devices market is set to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%, reaching USD 89.60 billion by 2032.

The rising incidence of musculoskeletal disorders and an aging population are major drivers of market growth.

Technological advancements, including 3D printing and robotics, are enhancing the precision and effectiveness of orthopedic surgeries. North America held the largest market share, while the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast of Form

