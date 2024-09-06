Brilliant Earth Announces International Shopping Expansion Partners With Leading E-Commerce Platform Global-E

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, (“Brilliant Earth” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BRLT), an innovative, global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced that the Company has expanded its international shopping capabilities to better serve new and existing customers across the globe.



Expanded Localized Shopping Experiences

Brilliant Earth has offered a localized shopping experience for customers in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia for years and is expanding that experience to customers in over 150 countries worldwide. Customers across the globe will now be able to view products in local currency, understand the total price of their order, and checkout with confidence using their preferred local payment method combined with streamlined shipping and logistics.

Enhanced Customer Logistics and Prepaid Duties and Taxes

Brilliant Earth's new capabilities will extend its seamless shopping experience to international customers. Customers will be able to see the total amount they will be charged at checkout including duties and taxes. Additionally, Brilliant Earth will now offer free shipping and returns to these new markets.

“We are pleased to enhance our capabilities to serve our international customers in a new way,” said Beth Gerstein, CEO and Co-Founder at Brilliant Earth.“We've served customers in over 50 countries worldwide, which speaks to our growing, global brand presence. We look forward to bringing our elevated, seamless digital shopping experience to both new and existing customers seeking the premium, trend-leading products for which we are known.”

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. With 2023 full year Net Sales of $446 million and 12 consecutive quarters of positive adjusted EBITDA since its initial public offering in 2021, the Company's mission since its 2005 founding has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has more than 35 showrooms across the United States and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

