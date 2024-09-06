Freddie Mac Announces Results Of Tender Offer For Certain STACR Notes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) (the“Company”) today announced the tender results of its previously announced offer to purchase (the“Offer”) any and all of the STACR® (Structured Agency Credit Risk) Notes listed in the table below (the“Notes”). Certain of the classes of Notes subject to the Offer were issued by the STACR trusts identified in the table below (each, a“Trust”). Freddie Mac is the holder of the owner certificate issued by each Trust and, as a result, the sole beneficial owner of each Trust.

The Company has conducted the Offer in accordance with the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated August 29, 2024 (the“Offer to Purchase”) and related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery dated August 29, 2024 (collectively, the“Offer Documents”). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this Press Release have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the Offer Documents. As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Thursday, September 5, 2024 (the“Expiration Time”), approximately $1.3 billion aggregate original principal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn as set forth in the table below:

Title of Security STACR Trust (if applicable) CUSIP Number

(U.S. / Regulation S) ISIN Number

(U.S. / Regulation S) Original Principal Amount Percentage of Original Principal Amount Tendered and Accepted 1 Original Principal Amount Tendered and Accepted 2 STACR 2016-DNA4 M-3 N/A 3137G0LJ6 / N/A US3137G0LJ62 / N/A $84,693,355 100.00% $84,693,355 STACR 2017-HQA1 M-2 N/A 3137G0NE5 / N/A US3137G0NE57 / N/A $71,576,811 83.44% $59,726,811 STACR 2017-HRP1 M-2D N/A 3137G0ST7 / N/A US3137G0ST71 / N/A $20,000,000 35.75% $7,150,000 STACR 2018-HQA2 M-2 Freddie Mac STACR Trust 2018-HQA2 35563XAH5 / N/A US35563XAH52 / N/A $27,634,200 84.98% $23,484,200 STACR 2019-HQA1 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR Trust 2019-HQA1 35563MBD7 / N/A US35563MBD74 / N/A $68,820,000 100.00% $68,820,000 STACR 2019-HRP1 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR Trust 2019-HRP1 35564RCB8 / N/A US35564RCB87 / N/A $42,000,000 55.86% $23,460,000 STACR 2020-DNA1 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2020-DNA1 35565HBD6 / U3198MBD5 US35565HBD61 / USU3198MBD57 $64,205,244 35.95% $23,079,369 STACR 2020-DNA2 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2020-DNA2 35565KBD9 / U3198RBD4 US35565KBD90 / USU3198RBD45 $22,885,000 100.00% $22,885,000 STACR 2020-DNA4 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2020-DNA4 35565XBD1 / U3197MBD6 US35565XBD12 / USU3197MBD66 $300,000,000 99.82% $299,450,000 STACR 2020-HQA2 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2020-HQA2 35565LBD7 / U3197GBD9 US35565LBD73 / USU3197GBD98 $126,000,000 100.00% $126,000,000 STACR 2020-HQA4 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2020-HQA4 35565RBD4 / U3197JBD3 US35565RBD44 / USU3197JBD38 $177,000,000 100.00% $177,000,000 STACR 2021-HQA3 M-1 Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2021-HQA3 35564KJG5 / U3201WJG3 US35564KJG58 / USU3201WJG34 $447,000,000 96.87% $433,000,000 Total $ 1,348,748,735

1 Rounded to the nearest hundredth of a percent.

2 For STACR 2019-HQA1 B-1, STACR 2020-DNA4 B-1, STACR 2020-HQA2 B-1, STACR 2020-HQA4 B-1 and STACR 2021-HQA3 M-1, the original principal amount tendered and accepted includes $68,820,000, $23,000,000, $16,872,000, $10,750,000 and $15,815,000, respectively, expected to be tendered by guaranteed delivery prior to the Guaranteed Delivery Deadline. The Guaranteed Delivery Deadline is 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Monday, September 9, 2024.

The Settlement Date for the Notes tendered and accepted for purchase in the Offer is expected to occur on Monday, September 9, 2024. Any Notes tendered using the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery and accepted for purchase are expected to be purchased on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, but payment of accrued interest on such Notes will only be made to, but not including, the Settlement Date.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and BofA Securities, Inc. are lead dealer managers, and Academy Securities, Inc. is co-dealer manager, for the Offer. For additional information regarding the terms of the Offer, please contact Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at (212) 723-6106 or (800) 558-3745 (toll-free); or BofA Securities, Inc. at (980) 387-3907 or (888) 292-0070 (toll-free). Requests for the Offer Documents may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, as tender agent, at (212) 430-3774 or (855) 654-2015 (toll-free), or by email at ... .

This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the Offer in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such Offer under applicable securities laws or otherwise. The distribution of materials relating to the Offer, and the transactions contemplated by the Offer, may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions where it is legal to do so. The Offer is void in all jurisdictions where it is prohibited. If materials relating to the Offer come into your possession, you are required by Freddie Mac to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. The materials relating to the Offer do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that the Offer be made by a licensed broker or dealer and a dealer-manager or any affiliate of a dealer-manager is a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, the Offer shall be deemed to be made by the dealer-manager or such affiliate on behalf of Freddie Mac in that jurisdiction.

